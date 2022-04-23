Intel improves the speed of AV1 video encoding per CPU

Intel released its speedy open source Scalable Video Technology AV1 encoder and decoder for CPUs this weekend (SVT-AV1), which works on any modern CPU. Being one of the founding members of the Alliance for Open MediaIntel has done a lot to promote the AV1 codec and make it more accessible to content creators/providers and end users, and here we have a new example of it, where it promises to take advantage of the multi-core capabilities of modern CPUs Starting with 5th Generation Intel Core processors regardless of the running operating system (Windows, MacOS or Linux).

Intel and Netflix initially started the SVT-AV1 project to develop a production-grade AV1 encoder with performance levels applicable to a variety of applications, from premium video-on-demand to live, real-time encoding/transcoding. In August 2020, the SVT-AV1 encoding/decoding library was adopted by AOMedia’s Software Implementation Working Group (SIWG) to popularize AV1. The release of version 1.0 of SVT-AV1 marks a milestone in the development of encoding/decoding libraries.

With the SVT-AV1 1.0 there are further optimizations of AVX2 to make this encoder even faster with modern CPUs. In addition, SVT-AV1 1.0 adds support for S-frames, expanded use of fast decoding for more preset levels, visual quality improvements, various fixes, other preset tweaks, updated documentation, and other enhancements.

via: Phoronix