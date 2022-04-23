Technology

Intel improves the speed of AV1 video encoding per CPU

Intel released its speedy open source Scalable Video Technology AV1 encoder and decoder for CPUs this weekend (SVT-AV1), which works on any modern CPU. Being one of the founding members of the Alliance for Open MediaIntel has done a lot to promote the AV1 codec and make it more accessible to content creators/providers and end users, and here we have a new example of it, where it promises to take advantage of the multi-core capabilities of modern CPUs Starting with 5th Generation Intel Core processors regardless of the running operating system (Windows, MacOS or Linux).

Founding members of the Alliance for Open Media AV1

Intel and Netflix initially started the SVT-AV1 project to develop a production-grade AV1 encoder with performance levels applicable to a variety of applications, from premium video-on-demand to live, real-time encoding/transcoding. In August 2020, the SVT-AV1 encoding/decoding library was adopted by AOMedia’s Software Implementation Working Group (SIWG) to popularize AV1. The release of version 1.0 of SVT-AV1 marks a milestone in the development of encoding/decoding libraries.

With the SVT-AV1 1.0 there are further optimizations of AVX2 to make this encoder even faster with modern CPUs. In addition, SVT-AV1 1.0 adds support for S-frames, expanded use of fast decoding for more preset levels, visual quality improvements, various fixes, other preset tweaks, updated documentation, and other enhancements.

via: Phoronix

