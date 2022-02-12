Intel is dedicated to making chips for Bitcoin miners

Intel has always been considered one of the best chip companies for desktop devices and computers. In fact, it is not difficult to look around and find hundreds of computers with processors from the same company inside. The same computers are used today for different purposes, including Bitcoin mining. Precisely for this reason, Intel has decided to start the production of chips designed specifically for miners, so as to develop devices already projected towards a future rich in cryptocurrencies and Metaverse. Let’s see everything we know within this article.

Bitcoin and Metaverse: this is the answer from Intel

Within the declaration letter made known by Raja Koduri, an exponent of Intel, we can clearly read the desire to create a chip completely different from the current ones and obviously optimized in the best way to perform mining actions without compromising the functionality of the computer and still wink at the lack of materials. To quote his words in fact “This architecture is implemented on a tiny piece of silicon in order to have a minimal impact on the supply of current products”.

That comment obviously exposes the severity of the lack of chip development material, but not all companies seem to respond equally. Unlike Intel, which embraced the concept of mining, AMD and Nvidia instead they decided to reduce the accumulation of GPUs (graphics cards) by miners, so as to slow down the mining actions as much as possible.

Intel’s new project is expected to begin later this year and who knows if both AMD and Nvidia will change their minds about their stance towards miners. In addition to this, within the declarations of Koduri, references to the concept of are clearly read Metaversewhich appears to actually be of interest to the same company.

Intel is in fact convinced that in the future more powerful computers will be needed and focused precisely on the management of the Blockchain and virtual worlds of all kinds, such as games of Fortnite and Minecraftor life simulations like Second Life. It therefore seems that Intel has quite clear ideas and does not seem convinced to change his mind.

This article contains affiliate links: purchases or orders placed through these links will allow our site to receive a commission.