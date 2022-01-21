Intel is ready to mine Bitcoin with its Bonanza Mine chip

It seems that Intel is interested in entering the hardware business of the mining from Bitcoin, but not with its new GPUs on the way. The ISSCC conference is an annual gathering of the best and brightest minds in the chip industry and, this year, Intel has an event scheduled in the category ‘Highlighted Chip Releases‘ to present “Bonanza Mine“, Processor described as a”ASIC ultra-low voltage and high energy efficiency for Bitcoin mining“. This means Intel may soon compete with the likes of Bitmain in the ASIC market. The announcement follows comments from Intel’s GPU chief, Raja Koduri, during a live stream held last December, when the man anticipated that the company was working on dedicated hardware for blockchain / cryptocurrency technologies.

Bitcoin mining is typically done on ASICs, which are specialized processors to perform a certain workload. ASICs offer efficiency and performance advantages over more complex chip types, such as CPUs and GPUs, which can perform the same task. As a result, the vast majority of Bitcoin mining takes place on ASICs, with companies like Bitmain providing high-priced devices to miners.

The first signs of Intel’s interest in mining hardware emerged in 2018 in the form of a patent for a computing system that uses a optimized SHA-256 datapath (a cryptographic algorithm) for high-performance Bitcoin mining. As with all patents, the final product takes some time to get to market, but Intel has a lot of experience in SHA-256 algorithms thanks to the use of these instructions in its CPUs.

Thanks to its manufacturing capabilities, Intel could become a particularly competitive competitor in the Bitcoin hardware market, especially given the focus on low-power, high-efficiency operation. Given the timing of the presentation at the ISSCC, and the topic, it appears that Intel will share information on the new hardware Wednesday 23 February at 7:00 am PST (4:00 pm in Italy). For now, it is unclear whether Intel will distribute the Bonanza Mine chip as a public product or whether it will remain confined to a research project. However, given that the processor will be at the Highlighted Chip Releases: Digital / ML event, it is reasonable to expect that these chips, or some variant thereof, could be offered to customers in the future.

Leading manufacturers of BitCoin mining ASICs, such as Bitmain, suffer from long lead times and charge prohibitive prices for their chips, largely because they have to rely on third-party foundries. Additionally, companies like TSMC tend not to give these companies preferential status in their factories due to uncertainty in demand and the sporadic nature of cryptomining, instead prioritizing the long-term consistent business of the major designers.