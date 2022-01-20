Intel is serious about Bitcoin mining: there is already a first customer for Bonanza Mine

Other than an experimental project as had been hypothesized in the past few hours, the new one Intel’s ASIC Bonanza Mine for Bitcoin mining a more than concrete reality, so much so that the company has signed a first “long-term” contract to provide it to a cryptomining startup called GRIID. Fox Business reports.

GRIID is an Ohio company that is expected to go public on the New York Stock Exchange in the coming weeks, with an expected market value of approximately $ 3.3 billion. According to filings with the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) reviewed by Fox Business, GRIID has already signed an agreement with Intel to obtain the “Bonanza Mine” ASICs, also referred to as BZM2.

These highly specialized chips to perform a single task, at least according to the title of the conference to be held in February, promise efficient mining thanks to the low operating voltage. While there are no numbers and comparisons with other solutions (such as those from Bitmain), GRIID must have been impressed to decide to commit to the purchase of Intel’s new ASIC. The relationship between power and energy consumption is fundamental to maximize the return from Bitcoin mining.

“The order will be delivered in 2022 and GRIID will have access to a significant share of Intel’s future production volumes“, reports Fox Business citing the documentation at the SEC, which also reads of a 4-year agreement, a supply of at least 25% of the total until May 2025 and fixed prices by Intel until May 2023 .

GRIID a player that bases business on the use of “carbon free” energy for its mining operations, therefore it is essential for them to have the most efficient solutions possible. At the same time, this sweeps away from the discussion table the environmental impact of Bitcoin mining, a good factor for both GRIID and Intel in terms of image, a fundamental aspect in today’s world.

It should also be noted that in these hours a patent dating back to June 2016 has been unearthed, however filed by the same engineers who will participate in the ISSCC, entitled “OPTIMIZED SHA – 256 DATAPATH FOR ENERGY-EFFICIENT HIGH-PERFORMANCE BITCOIN MINING“. In short, it seems that Intel already had” everything ready “at home, it is not a project born in recent months in a hurry.

The house of Santa Clara then ready to enter a new market, a sector that will lead it to further diversify its range of action and therefore the sources of income. Recall that in this not only, with NVIDIA (CMP cards) and AMD already involved directly or indirectly in the mining of cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum.

Furthermore, Intel has stated that the upcoming Arc GPUs will have no limiter for cryptocurrency mining, but at the moment the performance of the new chips in such a scenario is not known, so we have to wait to know if they will fall prey to the miners and, if so. , how the company will decide to behave.