Intel loses the ‘frontman’ of the new IPUs: Guido Appenzeller leaves after 10 months

Guido Appenzeller says goodbye to Intel after about 10 months. In January he was called by CEO Pat Gelsinger to fill the role of CTO of the Data Platforms Group after having appreciated his skills during the previous common career path at VMware.

In June, Intel underwent a major internal reorganization, with the arrival of new management figures. The Data Platform Group (DPG) was split into two parts, one under the leadership of Sandra Rivera and the other managed by Nick McKeown. Navin Shenoy, formerly head of the group, has left the scene.

A spokesperson for Intel confirmed executive farewell to “pursue opportunities outside the company”. We don’t know if the organizational changes affected Appenzeller’s exit from Intel, but that’s not the only “upheaval” for the division after the restructuring: Remi El-Ouazzane, chief strategy officer of the Data Platforms Group, also announced the month. last farewell to Intel to pursue “new and exciting opportunities”.

If we are to remember Appenzeller for anything in his ten months at Intel, the product that stands out is certainly there IPU (Infrastructure Processing Unit), a new solution in Intel’s professional offering capable of manage network loads and storage on cloud servers instead of CPU, in order to free up its resources for customers. Presented in June, we returned to talk about it in September together with Appenzeller. The farewell of the executive arrives, among other things, a few hours after the announcement of one partnership between Intel and Google Cloud linked to the development of Mount Evans, an ASIC-based IPU.