Intel, Moore’s Law valid beyond 2025: the innovations that will allow it

There Moore’s Law says the number of transistors in a microchip it doubles roughly every two years and on its validity there is a lot of debate nowadays: the ever higher costs of setting up more advanced production processes and reaching the physical limits of silicon are two problems that play against a claim that has been proven valid for almost 50 years.

Being a formulation of one of the founders of Intel, the US company made one mantra and in recent years it has always declared, unlike other realities, that the “Law” is more alive than ever. Current CEO Pat Gelsinger went so far as to say, recently, that the Law will become “Super“: where does this conviction come from? a series of novelties that the company believes have the potential for extend its validity beyond 2025.

During the IEEE International Electron Devices Meeting (IEDM) 2021, Intel illustrated some evolutions that will interest you packaging, transistors and quantum physics through which it aims to revolutionize information technology as we know it. Paul Fischer, director and senior principal engineer of the Components Research division, told us about it.

Components Research is an Intel Technology Development research group responsible for fine-tuning revolutionary processes and new packaging solutions to create products and services that can extend Moore’s Law into the future. The division works with Intel’s diverse business units, anticipating future needs and collaborating with external groups, from US government research laboratories to industry consortia, universities and hi-tech industry partners.

The work of Components Research has already borne enormous fruit in recent years, for example we mention innovations such as strained silicon, where a layer of silicon is affixed to a germanium silicon substrate, but also High-K Metal Gate (HKMG) materials, transistors FinFET, RibbonFET and the EMIB and Foveros Direct packaging solutions. Some of these technologies have already been implemented in Intel chips, others will be in the near future.

There are three directions along which the Santa Clara house is moving: improve the density of interconnections by more than 10 times inside the package by means of the so-called “hybrid bonding“, reduce the size of the transistors from 30% to 50% And apply some concepts of quantum physics to the world of silicon.

Miniaturize at all costs with hybrid bonding, 3D CMOS and two-dimensional materials

At the IEDM 2021 Intel spoke again about Foveros Direct and more specifically about hybrid bonding. The term hybrid bonding refers to the connection of the different dies on the package using very small ones copper-copper connections compared to so-called bumps, that is, small copper dots created on the dies and spaced up to 10 microns from each other to connect the chip to the package.

To go beyond those 10 microns e increase the density of interconnections by more than 10 times By ensuring high-bandwidth power to the chiplets affixed to the package, Intel is “all in” on hybrid bonding. During the conference, Intel explained all the manufacturing changes necessary to reach that milestone and the need to establish new industry standards and procedures to enable an ecosystem of chiplets connected by hybrid bonding.

As for the transistors “post FinFET“Intel announced in recent months RibbonFET, the term behind which his implementation of transistors lies Gate-All-Around (GAA) that other companies are also trying to implement in their production roadmaps as quickly as possible.

The first generation of GAA “RibbonFET” transistors, consisting of semiconductors NMOS and PMOS side by side, he predicts gate on all sides. This technology will allow for a higher transistor switching speed with the same drive current compared to chips with multiple fins, but with a smaller footprint.

The next step will be that to stack NMOS and PMOS on top of each other, creating what Intel calls 3D CMOS. The company aims to achieve a 30% to 50% improvement in miniaturization. Intel is working on several methods for stacking NMOS and PMOS semiconductors. Intel is also studying i two-dimensional materials, only a few atoms thick, to create shorter channels and continue miniaturizing transistors.

Silicon gets “superpowers”

Not all transistors are the same and, depending on the area of ​​the processor they operate in and the task they perform, one type may be more suitable than another. At IEDM 2021, the company explained how it plans to integrate “new capabilities” into silicon.

During the conference Intel unveiled the first integration in the world of one GaN power switch (cock nitride) with silicon CMOS on 300mm wafer. This type of switch affects the power supply voltage of the transistors to operate at higher voltages. According to Intel, this will lead, among many things, to one reduction of components on the motherboard.

Another area of ​​study concerns low latency read and write capability using new ferroelectric materials to shape the next generation of embedded DRAM. Specifically, Intel is working on the FeRAM (Ferroelectric Random Access Memory), a type of memory that can be rendered much more compact than SRAM. Future processors will have more and more SRAM, and so Intel is looking for a way to offer high capacity with the smallest footprint possible. Furthermore, the FeRAM promises to be faster and with a latency in the order of 2 nanoseconds, equal to that of the L1 cache.

Intel wants to fuse quantum physics and silicon

Intel leads research also in totally new areas, which are intertwined with quantum physics. For example, Intel created a logical device called MESO (magneto-electric spin-orbit) capable of operating at room temperature. MESO could reduce the voltage by 5 times and the energy required by 10-30 times compared to current CMOS solutions, while offering parallel logic operations five times in the same space as CMOS.

MESO is based on a multiferroic material composed of bismuth, iron and oxygen (BiFeO3) which is both magnetic and ferroelectric. The advantage is that these two states are linked or coupled, so changing one affects the other as well. It is the manipulation of the electric field that changes the magnetic state.

Finally, Intel and IMEC are making progress in researching spintronic materials to make a fully functional spin-torque device, while Intel has identified a path to making scalable quantum solutions compatible with CMOS manufacturing.