Intel permanently eliminates AVX-512 on Alder Lake

As reported by Igorslab, Intel intends to disable instructions AVX-512 on Alder Lake CPU. To do this, the well-known chip maker will likely release a new microcode update which will prevent any workaround from successfully enabling AVX-512 on motherboards.

In fact, despite Intel’s claims, it didn’t take long for Alder Lake processor owners to realize that disabling the E-cores inside the motherboard BIOS opened the possibility of activating the AVX-512 support on the P-cores anyway. According to another IgorsLab article, it appears that this ability was born by chance. Motherboard manufacturers could reactivate the AVX-512 with microcode hacks in the BIOS. Almost every motherboard vendor has taken advantage of this, making it a mainstream option. Intel, however, has been firm on its position that Alder Lake does not officially support the AVX-512 and enabling the instruction set could lead to errors.[[

What is even more bizarre is that the performance of the AVX-512 instruction set, under specific workloads, is very efficient. IgorLabs also tested the strengths of the AVX-512, noting that the power efficiency with the AVX-512 was higher than the AVX2. Recall that not all workloads benefit from the AVX-512; therefore, it is best not to assume that E-cores are undersized and disabling them to make the AVX-512 available again is always worth it. There are still many workloads that benefit from having both P-cores and E-cores working together.

Ultimately, Intel hasn’t eliminated the AVX-512 instruction set on the Alder Lake die, and the chipmaker is doing its best to permanently cancel this feature in the near future. You can of course keep the BIOS of an existing motherboard, but at some point most motherboards will incorporate the updated microcode which disables AVX-512 support.