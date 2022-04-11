Intel processors: main differences between i3, i5, i7 and i9 CPUs | pc | laptop | chips | computer | Technology

If there is a technological component quite in demand, just like GPUs or graphics cardsthose are the processors, also known internationally as CPUS, which, when they first came out, were dominated by the brand Intel. This manufacturer is currently rivaling amd to see which is the market leader.

The american company has been improving his articles in each generation you’ve published for your clients, quickly moving from i3 to the mighty i9.

In this note, we present a list with the processor ranges that the company has developed to date, where we will mention the main specifications, in order to be able to differentiate each of them and that the users can see which one suits them to have in their computer.

YOU CAN SEE: RAM memory: evolution and improvements of the DDR component in each generation

Intel Core i3

As we mentioned, we will start the list with the less powerful processor, to learn how they evolved in each generation. In the case of the popular i3, which was the CPUs which opened the doors to this line of products in 2010, is aimed at users who demand few requirements, making it the cheapest and most accessible option for computers. Its use is oriented for office automation, Internet browsing, social network applications and simple games. Currently, its maximum exponent is the i3 1115G4and it has been rumored that this range will soon cease to be produced.

Intel Core i5

As surprising as it may seem, one of the curiosities that this range has is that it came out shortly before the i3, since the main plan that Intel had was to start from the i5 generation and then go on to categorize it in multiples of 5. In the case of this CPU, started with six cores without HT with speeds reaching up to 4.3GHz. The main beneficiaries of these processors were the gamers, designers and programmers, because its power, over the years, has been more focused on working hand in hand with the other components of the computer. Today, it continues to be manufactured and is already in the twelfth generation, which is the one with the greatest presence in laptops.

Intel Core i7

Now this would be the intermediate range for those users with more experience experienced or that need to have a stable performance, since its minimum number of cores is always 4, while its maximum turbo frequency reaches an average of 4.50 GHz. Although it seems strange, the rapid jump of the i7 to its next generation made it happen unnoticed in several teams, since technology brands have bet more on the i5 for their customers.

Intel Core i9

Finally, we close the list with the strongest range of processors worldwide and from history to the present. With twice as many cores as its predecessor, the i9 ensures maximum power in laptops and PCs, although, without a doubt, the experience is much better when it comes to computers. Most of these CPUs are present in gamer machines, since recent video games require much more sophisticated components to be able to run the graphics well. At the moment, the strongest on the market is the i9-12900Kwhich supports 5.20 GHz and is at a price of around 600 dollars, at least.

It is evident that over the years technology will continue to evolve on a large scale, even more so when Intel already has strong competition against AMD, which through its Ryzen processors has already been able to position itself on a par with its sales and launches in each season.

AMD announces 6 new Ryzen 5000 and 4000 series processors

Although the launch of the new AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor that includes 3D V Cache technology is scheduled for April 20, the semiconductor manufacturer has launched new 5000 and 4000 series processors. These come to compete with the mid-range and entry of Alder Lake processors introduced by Intel recently.

Regarding the Ryzen 5000 based on Zen 3, there are now three new models in the series. At the top is the new Ryzen 7 5700X, which is mostly similar to the 8 core/16 thread 5800X but with boost/base clocks reduced to 4.6/3.4 GHz. As a result, it now has a higher TDP lowest 65W and priced at $299.

Similarly, the Ryzen 5 5600 is essentially the 6 core/12 thread 5600X with clocks reduced to 4.4/3.5 GHz. It is priced at $199 and includes the Wraith Stealth cooler.

The future of computers would be to put honey on the CPUs

Now, there are many proposals that exist for the power of processors to continue to evolve, and Washington State University has just announced a curious proposal: to improve their efficiency using nothing less than honey.

You didn’t read wrong. Although the image of adding a sweet substance to an electronic device is something very strange, the truth is that honey is very well suited to the needs that today’s microchips face.

According to researchers at Washington State University, honey could be the base material to create the chips of the future, those that could work with millions of networks that would mimic the functioning of the brain and its neurons.

Honey has long been considered a highly effective material for the creation of various devices. Now, it is highlighted that its use in computers could generate not only a lower temperature, but also biodegradable products made with renewable materials.

Chips made from honey could mimic how the brain works

Now, researchers have succeeded in prototyping a memristor circuit made solely of honey. This was done by processing honey in its solid state and inserting it between two metal electrodes, an operation at the microscopic level.

The most impressive thing about this manufacturing milestone is that the structure that was created as a result is already comparable and very similar to a synapse, which is the mechanism with which neurons communicate with each other in our brain.

Biodegradable, renewable and longer lasting

The size of this structure is similar to that of a human hair, and although it is not as small as that of the nanoscopic processes of current silicon, it stands out above other technologies due to the properties that honey provides, as revealed by Feng. Zhao, leader of the research team:

“Honey has a very low moisture concentration. Bacteria cannot survive in it. It doesn’t go to waste. These chips would be very stable and last a long time,” she noted.