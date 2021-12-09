Intel shares up on Mobileye listing announcement

In the pre-market session on Tuesday, the shares of Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) rallied 9% to $ 55.66 after the company announced plans to publicize its autonomous driving solutions and driver assistance subsidiary Mobileye over the next year.

What happened

Mobileye has released a statement saying that the company, with the full support of Intel’s board of directors, will go public in the United States by mid-2022, a date that has been listed as a possible expiration date.

A separate listed company will then be created, although Intel will continue to be the majority shareholder and strategic partner of Mobileye.

“Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye has been a great success,” said Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger.

“Amnon and I have decided that an IPO offers the best opportunity to enhance Mobileye’s proven track record in innovation and unlock shareholder value,” said Gelsinger referring to Mobileye CEO Amnon Shashua.

Intel’s acquisition of Mobileye four years ago was widely regarded as a success. Earlier this year, Intel announced its first robotaxi, in partnership with the German car rental company Sixt SE.

Photo courtesy of No alone via Wikimedia