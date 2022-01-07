Intel snatches the engineer who made M1, the chip of the sensational turnaround, from Apple

Ever since Pat Gelsinger became CEO of Intel with the arduous task of putting a company that had jammed back on the right tracks, one of his mantras was to re-establish Intel’s historic culture of innovation.

To pursue this route, Gelsinger has repeatedly stated that the goal is to make the giant of microchips a new attraction for engineering talents. How to do? Well, on the one hand we need to focus on execution, churning out ever better products on a regular basis, on the other hand on more “earthly” elements, that is money. Not surprisingly, the news recently leaked of a strong increase in the company in terms of spending on salaries.



Jeff Wilcox

Intel must have made the classic “offer you can’t refuse” a Jeff Wilcox, now ex Apple’s “Director of Mac System Architecture”. The man has indeed announced his passage to the house of Santa Clara after just over 8 years in the ranks of Apple. “I am delighted to share with you the start of a new job as Intel Fellow, Design Engineering Group CTO, Client SoC Architecture at Intel Corporation. I couldn’t be more excited to get back to working with Intel’s amazing teams to help create SOC. revolutionaries. Great things await us! “.

As said by Wilcox himself, for him it is a return: he had previously worked for Intel in the past, on two occasions, first as Principal Component Architect from 1997 to 2007, then moved to NVIDIA for a year and a half and then to Magnum Semiconductor for almost two years. Then came the return to Intel as Principal Engineer for client chipset development from 2010 to 2013, and finally the leap to Apple.

The latter is a very interesting step, in fact as director of Mac Systems Architecture he “led the transition of all Macs to Apple Silicon starting with the M1 chip, and even earlier I developed the SoC and system architecture behind the T2 coprocessor. ”Intel has therefore snatched from Apple one of the architects of Apple’s sensational about-face to the x86 architecture for the transition to proprietary solutions based on ARM.

The new role in Intel puts the keys to designing SoCs for all segments of the client market in Wilcox’s hands, thus excluding the server part. The arrival of the former Apple engineer comes at a time of transition for Intel to hybrid x86 architecture, something reminiscent of ARM’s big.LITTLE project of which Wilcox knows its strengths and weaknesses.

We just have to wait for future products – certainly not the Raptor Lake CPU expected in the second part of this year, but some projects from 2023 onwards – to see if the man will be able to bring something special to Intel’s SoCs, maybe some idea “recycled” from the experience gained on the Apple M1 line.

Over the last year, Intel’s hires have been countless, both in terms of the CPU department and the unpublished dedicated GPU department. Inside the Santa Clara house there was a strong internal restructuring as regards the engineering part, so in the face of many new hires there was also some leakage towards the competition. The struggle for talent in Silicon Valley and the rest of the world is very heated, companies have long complained about the scarce availability of people with the necessary preparation to develop the architectures of the future.