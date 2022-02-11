Intel, the accelerator for the blockchain arrives: performance per watt more than 1000 times better than GPUs

Of the interest of Intel for the world of blockchain talks began in January, when the existence of the ASIC Bonanza Mine and the agreement with a startup in the crypto-mining sector called GRIID leaked. So far the company had not made any comments, but today it has decided to come out.

Raja Koduri, general manager of the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics Group, published a post confirming Intel’s interest in “contribute to the development of blockchain-based technologies with a roadmap of energy efficient accelerators. “The house of Santa Clara” will engage and promote an open and secure blockchain ecosystem and help to advance this technology in a responsible and sustainable way“.

The Intel executive said he was “aware of the fact that some blockchains require an enormous amount of computing power, which unfortunately translates into an immense amount of energy” and for this reason the company’s focus is aimed at achieving the best ratio between performance and consumption.

Koduri confirmed that the blockchain accelerator will ship “later this year. We have direct relationships with customers who share our sustainability goals. Argo Blockchain, BLOCK (formerly known as Square) and GRIID Infrastructure are among our first customers for this upcoming product. “

Intel says the manufacturing of this chip will not impact, if at all, the build of its processors and other components.

“Intel Labs has devoted decades of research into cryptography, hashing techniques, and ultra-low voltage circuits. We expect our innovations to build an accelerator with performance per watt more than 1000 times better than traditional GPUs for SHA-256 based mining. “Intel is meeting at the International Solid State Circuit Conference (ISSCC) to learn more (February 23 at 4:00 pm).

In parallel, to support the development of blockchain accelerators and other industry-related innovations, Intel established the new Custom Compute Group within the Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics division.






