Intel, the Italian plant could be built in Puglia

Other than Catania or Turin, Intel could take root in Puglia or Veneto. The latest murmurs about the possible settlement in Italy (but watch out for Poland) of the US microchip giant tell us that, if on the one hand the negotiation between the government and the company goes on, on the other the eligible areas would have changed: now we are talking about Venuto and Puglia. “The Piedmont Region dossier did not convince the US multinational: too many criticisms on the areas identified for the production of microchips”, writes La Stampa.

Several areas had been proposed for Piedmont, in particular the Mirafiori area in Turin, but none would have fully convinced the company’s top management. The region, according to Corriere della Sera, would have proposed four new options: “two able to accommodate the production part and two others only for the back end, ie chip packaging”.

Gi, why Intel’s production plan in Europe and how it will be implemented is still not entirely clear. If the latest news agrees that Intel could create 1000 jobs in our country, the investment figures range from 4 to 11 billion. There is also talk of a packaging plant, that is the assembly of components to create the final products, but in the background there is also a possible research center.

The CdS rattles off some areas: Galliate, near Novara, “30 minutes from Malpensa, 10 minutes from the toll booth and, with the exception of some wooded areas, without any restrictions”. Nearby there are also the Ticino and Sesia rivers, the Agogna and Terdoppio streams and four artificial canals which would give Intel a water supply essential for the production of the chips.

The other area south of Vercelli, “over three million square meters for agricultural use that can be converted but with some stakes such as the maintenance of some tree-lined portions to the south”. There is also an area of ​​300 thousand square meters in Vercelli “ready for industrial use”, but also Casale Monferrato but also the former Thyssen area in Turin.

As for the Puglia, the councilor for economic development of the region Alessandro Delli Noci would have proposed an area in the province of Bari and another in the Lecce area. Apulian activism does not stop there and numerous proposals from local politics can be read in the press, such as “the vast industrial area between Foggia and Borgo Incoronata”, but also Brindisi and Foggia.