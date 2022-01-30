Intel wants to put millions of Arc GPUs in the hands of gamers every year

Raja Kodurithe great strategist of the return of Intel in the world of Dedicated GPUssaid on Twitter that Intel wants “putting millions of Arc GPUs in the hands of PC gamers every year“. The tweet comes as a response to an open letter written by a PC Gamer editor, in which Intel is evoked as the only lifeline to get out of the shortage situation and the skyrocketing prices that have been ruining the sector for a year and a half. of the GPUs.

“I’m with you, PC Gamer. This is a big problem for PC gamers and the industry as a whole. Intel Graphics is working hard to find the right way to complete the mission: putting millions of Arc GPUs in the hands of PC gamers every year“.





If Intel succeeds, it would become the new best friend of gamers, but if the attempt fails, Koduri could be accused of having failed, or worse, of making fun of the players. But perhaps in that answer we need to see nothing but An obvious fact: it is clear that Intel wants to sell millions of GPUson the other hand, enters the new sector to make money, like NVIDIA and AMD.

Furthermore, Koduri does not say “dedicated video cards”, but GPU in a generic way: this means GPU of every level of performance (formally even the integrated graphics is a GPU …) and above all solutions intended for notebooks and even pre-assembled desktop PCs . It should not be forgotten that Intel talked about its debut in Q1 2022, with GPUs already being distributed to OEMs (probably in the notebook sector).

Obviously we leave a glimmer of hope open, but we don’t believe Intel has a rabbit in the hat, unless you decide to play a lot on the profit margin to enter the market “with a bang” and put some salt on the queue of NVIDIA and AMD. It is difficult to say what Intel will do, we have always seen it in a position of “market dominance” and not inclined to scissor the lists. It should also not be forgotten that we are talking about a company, not a non-profit organization.

Don’t forget that Intel will manufacture its GPUs at TSMC (6 nanometers), not in its Fabs, so it will probably meet the problems of the supply chain that AMD, also linked to TSMC, is encountering. NVIDIA makes the GPUs at Samsung, but it’s not like the situation is much better. Also, don’t forget that it is not the production of GPUs per se that represents the main bottleneck, but that of other components (memories, substrates, etc.).

Sure, Intel can try to make favorable capacity deals (to the tune of dollars) and present GPUs the way NVIDIA and AMD did at attractive list prices, but if the problem isn’t solved globally – and everyone’s talking about years – then it won’t work miracles and we’ll see the price of Arc GPUs soar just like competing GeForces and Radeons.

Hope is therefore not strictly linked to Intel, but to other dynamics: the production investments of TSMC and other companies in the supply chain, as well as the transition from the PoW validation mechanism to the PoS by Ethereum. And then it will be necessary to see what role scalpers will play in the future in the GPU sector: they define themselves as digital entrepreneurs, we personally would define them differently, but maybe we are the ones who are getting old …