Intel was right: Alder Lake is faster than M1 Max. Consuming 3 times as much

Intel is on the right track: the first benchmarks of the new 12th generation Alder Lake processor, the Core i9-12900HK equipped with 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, record a better performance in terms of Intel processor speed than that offered from the Firestorm and Icestorm cores present inside Apple’s ARM SoC, the M1.

The comparison was made with the M1 Max model and with M1 Pro, the two most recent SoCs, and if we look at the single core Intel records a score of 1838 versus 1774 and 1778 for the two processors driving the MacBooks. A small difference, but still a first: we are around a 4% increase.

The number of cores present in the processors leads to an increased advantage in measuring multicore, where Intel stands out with 13235 against Apple’s 12590.

We have not yet received a notebook with the new Intel SoC on board, but when we do we are pretty sure that the numbers will be these: Intel has therefore done a good job, at least on speed.

However, the same thing cannot be said regarding consumption: although Intel, during the presentation, said several times that they had also equaled Apple in the performance / consumption ratio, it seems that during the benchmarks the Core i9-12900HK worked at 100% consuming around 100 watts, with peaks of 130 watts. The consumption of the M1 Max, in the same condition, we know it well because we have also measured it: with all cores running it hits 40 watts peak.

Although 4% more speed is achieved with triple consumption, it would still be interesting to evaluate the consumption curve: today a processor is pushed to 100% for a long time only and exclusively in the benchmarks and in some specific tasks, such as for example a rendering based on the CPU, however this case in which it is difficult to lean on the battery, usually one attaches to the electrical network.

If the performance of Alder Lake at 50 watts were very close to those recorded by M1 Max, a 15% difference would be enough, the new Windows notebook processor would still be a real leap forward compared to the past.