Intel will build the largest processor factory in the world in Ohio. It will be ready in 2025

Intel announced today that it will invest $ 20 billion to build what will be the largest processor factory on the planet. A figure that seems huge, but makes you smile as a factory that will develop on 1000 acres and will employ 13,000 people, including employees and suppliers, cost less than a third of what the acquisition of Activision will cost Microsoft.

Intel’s is the most concrete response to the US government’s plans, with a massive number of investments grounded to bring processor production to the domestic market by moving it away from Asia.

Intel has listened to several proposals from US states, and has not succumbed to the charms of Texas, Oregon, New Mexico or Arizona. Instead, he chose Ohio, New Albany, near Columbus, with two factories that will initially span 1,000 acres but could grow to 8 spread over 2,000 acres in the next few years.

Today there is only one field

Construction will begin this year and finish in 2025, with the factory being fully operational. The total investment for Intel in the next ten years, when this zone reaches its maximum expansion, will be 100 billion dollars and according to Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, after Silicon Valley Intel will start a Silicon Heartland.

This will be the case in 2025

Intel’s will be a huge challenge: a processor factory needs, to sustain itself, not only raw materials but also water and a certain type of infrastructure, and it also needs experience and manpower. The latter should come from the nearby Ohio university, where future engineers destined for this thriving market will be trained, while the rest will require the full cooperation of the state. Intel chose Ohio not so much because land is cheaper, but also because it was given the right guarantees.

After the announcement of the expansion in Arizona, 20 billion dollars to expand the production capacity of the largest factory that Intel owns today, comes a second blow from Gelsinger, and it is a blow that makes the American administration smile. Samsung and TSMC, in fact, had announced the opening of new factories in Texas and Arizona but foreign companies remain on American soil. Intel, on the other hand, is a US jewel.

The announcement closes a week of other partnerships and announcements, which also involved Europe. In recent days, Intel announced that it has placed the first order of the new TWINSCAN EXE: 5200 lithography machine, and will be the first company to receive a key machine for the development of processors with technology from the Dutch ASML Holding NV, an industry leader. High-NA EUV from 2025.

Still on the subject of processor-making machines, Intel has provided an update on the status of its Irish factory which will be ready in 2023, Fab 34.

The investment for this factory was 7 billion dollars and will be used for the production of processors with the Intel 4 production process. Last week a cargo plane crossed the Atlantic Ocean and brought the first machine from the Intel factory in Oregon. which will be used for the production of the processors.

This machine, which works in conjunction with the lithographic scanner, is the one that coats the silicon wafer with a uniform layer of material before exposing it to the lithography process.