Intel will unveil a chip to mine Bitcoin efficiently (it’s not about CPU or GPU)

Intel could be enter the mining market with the “Bonanza Mine” ASIC. The company will talk about it during the International Solid-State Circuits Conference (ISSC) the February 23 at 16:00 Italian time, during a virtual event entitled “Bonanza Mine: An Ultra-Low-Voltage Energy-Efficient Bitcoin Mining ASIC“which will see the participation of some of its engineers from San Diego, Hillsboro and Santa Clara.

There is no other information at the moment, so we don’t know if Intel actually intends to commercialize Bonanza Mine anytime soon or if it’s a simple research project. There are those who bet on the latter hypothesis, at least by taking a look at the engineers who will talk about ASIC.

Vikam Suresh is an Intel Labs researcher specializing in high-performance, high-efficiency microarchitectures, as well as “circuit design for data encryption and authentication, design of cryptographic primitives for random numbers and key generation, as well as blockchains.” and high-performance data compression “.

The first hypothesis also remains on the table, namely the landing in the mining sector with a dedicated product. Previously Raja Koduri, senior vice president and general manager of Intel’s Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG) Group, has hinted at plans for the blockchain that wouldn’t involve CPU or GPU. It is therefore not surprising that the company, thanks to its internal skills, has opted for an ASIC, which is the ideal solution for Bitcoin mining.

In an interview with gamer DrLupo, Koduri explains that Intel aims to achieve a large installed base with its Arc GPUs, or at least enough to attract the attention of software developers. To do this, the cards don’t have to end up in a mining farm, otherwise Intel won’t achieve its goal.

And it is precisely in that interview that the executive mentions working on a solution aimed at a faster and more efficient blockchain validation. Bonanza Mine would seem to fit that profile, but all the juicy details are still missing, including hash rate and consumption. Appointment on February 23 to find out the whole truth.