Intellectual well-being: 5 practices of a little-known and very healthy face of wellness

Many people may be familiar with mindfulness and its importance to mental health, but have you ever thought about intellectual well-being? Just as nourishing and exercising our physical body is crucial to our health, taking your brain to the gym, constantly developing and feeding your mind is just as important.

According to the Center for Wellness and Health Promotion at Harvard University, some of the potential benefits of intellectual well-being (or intellectual well-being) include: improved cognition, improved concentration and memory, and greater clarity in the mind. thought. It also generates the experience of a more stimulating life, the development of personal values ​​and opinions and enables us to have a more open mind.

What is intellectual well-being?

Intellectual wellness is “wellness of the mind,” says Michael Ebinger, director of the Spokane University Center for Innovation at Washington State University (WSU).

Randy McCoy, vice president of product and curriculum for The Little Gym, a children’s physical development and enrichment center in Arizona, told Newsweek magazine: “Intellectual well-being has a lot to do with the desire and ability to expand one’s knowledge and skills through continuous learning, productive curiosity, creativity, thought and exploration.”

Improving intellectual well-being involves “an act of doing or immersing” on the items mentioned above. For example, if one can be an active listener to many forms of classical music and be a student of the viola. Others may choose to paint, write poetry, learn new skills, read all kinds of news sources to become well versed.

McCoy said it’s also important to understand the connection between intellectual well-being and physical activity and exercise. “The same areas of the brain responsible for cognitive thinking tasks are activated and developed during physical activity and exercise, which means that when the body is in motion, the brain comes to life” said.

The brain changes to “higher gear” and it is “ready for action” during physical activity and stays in this top gear for a good amount of time, even after we stop the activity. This effect on the brain is not temporary. “It has a positive and lasting impact on brain function and neuroplasticity, the brain’s ability to change and adapt to experience” McCoy added.

Read, always. Above all, literature. This can include classic or contemporary works and learn more about current events

Executive function is important for a group of essential cognitive skills that allow us to mentally multitasking which means working mentally and remembering several things at once while maintaining focus and filtering out distractions and even making creative adjustments “on the fly”.

So keeping all this in mind, one way to certainly improve intellectual well-being is to maintain a physically active lifestyle to “help keep the brain busy and happy”, McCoy said.

These are some of the activities of intellectual well-being:

Read

Above all, literature. This can include classic or contemporary works and learning more about current events. Among the easiest activities to improve intellectual well-being is reading more literature, according to Ebinger. This may include reading classic or contemporary works and learning more about current events. “Constant learning always happens to those who work to improve their intellectual well-being,” she said.

It is recommended to combine different elements of intellectual well-being. For example, one might be engaged in continuous learning while reading the works of Goethe and hearing those words placed in a classical music composition. There can also be a creative side when I play a piece based on a poem or prose work by Goethe or composers like Johannes Brahms.

go out and play

Take walks, go out to see the world, and always keeping the playful side

As mentioned, physical activity keeps the brain fit, McCoy said, as it will activate neurotransmitters in the brain and “wire it up and fire it up.”

Even going for a walk with your children can have a “dramatic impact” on their intellectual well-being, according to McCoy. He recommends making this a part of his regular family routine.

“I go on nature walks almost every day. I find that when my body is in motion and my mind is relaxed, my mind becomes more creative and I come up with some of my best ideas,” she said. Many recommend not losing the playful spirit on this path.

Power naps for the brain and body

“Giving your brain and body a break can actually increase your brain power” McCoy said. Taking five minutes a day to sit or lie down and practice some form of mindful meditation can “do wonders” for your body and brain.

"Giving your brain and body a break can actually increase your brain power," experts say

For those who may not have five minutes to spare or find it too long (especially kids and teens), the same benefits can be achieved by taking as little as 30 seconds to “sit down, relax and take a deep breath”.

Even just five breaths can provide a good nap for the brain and body. “Breathe in positivity and happiness, breathe out ‘disorder,’” she said.

hang out with your friends

The level of happiness can increase when we spend a day with friends

According to McCoy, studies have shown that spending time with friends and loved ones on a regular basis will increase not only your level of happiness but also your life expectancy.

“Socializing, talking, exchanging ideas is like healthy food for the brain,” the expert concluded.

