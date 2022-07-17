‘Intelligence is often confused with memory capacity’ – Science – Life

the neuroscientist Rodrigo Quian Quiroga speaks to us about memory, neurons and visual perception with unusual lightness. To explain the nooks and crannies of the brain, Quiroga relies on unusual figures in his field: this is the case of Borges, Rembrandt or Aristotle.

The scientist is also director of the Center for Systems Neuroscience and head of Bioengineering at the University of Leicester (England). He also studied Physics at the University of Buenos Aires and obtained a Ph. the formation of memories.

Bertrand Russell wrote that “a generation that cannot bear boredom will be a generation of little value.” Why does boredom get such a bad press, and why do we have to be at full throttle (or appear to be)?

It’s not fun to be bored and it’s not nice to have nothing to do, but without those moments the big changes in our lives don’t take place, nor do the great ideas arise. The most daring creativity or the most important decisions we make often come from looking at the clouds or the landscape; that is, by letting the flow of thought unconsciously lead to things that are important, but that we would never consciously consider. It’s okay to indulge in that kind of drift, see what happens… What’s mischievous is always following a routine that doesn’t leave room for those moments of “thinking about nothing”.

How to recognize the essential? The philosopher Malebranche thought a lot about attention, which he considered a quality of the soul. However, we are distracted by so many stimuli that it is not easy to recognize – and I use the expression – the wheat from the chaff.

What you are proposing is the most difficult of all: we do not know nor can we explain how we distinguish the essential. It is simply something that we have not yet been able to teach a computer. Among other things, because it is something subjective: in this talk, you will highlight ideas or issues that are essential for you and that, on the other hand, may be minor for another journalist. There is no rule: in an information content there is no single way to retrieve what is essential. I remember a boss I had in Germany who gave me a wonderful example: if you are listening to classical music at home and a car alarm goes off, the music is essential and the alarm is the distraction, but if the alarm is in your car , the alarm is the essential and the music, the distraction.

Some say that we delegate too much to technology, especially in memory matters. “Never keep in your head what fits in your pocket”, said Albert Einstein. What things or what data are important to retain? In other words, is it more necessary to know who Borges was than to know the capital of Kenya?

Technology is a double-edged sword. In my last book, the same question is raised that the Greeks asked themselves with writing: they thought about the possibility that, when writing things down, memory began to fail. Keep in mind that they, for example, in the Senate spoke from memory. There is a legend about it that Plato collects in Phaedrus: when the god Teut, inventor of writing, presents his creation to King Tamus, he distrusts writing precisely because, in his opinion, he believes that it will undermine memory. . Now we know that it is not. Technology depends on the use we make of it, and it is useful. I don’t want to spend all day looking for data on the internet, but rather I go in to look for certain information, but then I have to process it myself, without the help of any technology. There are things that we can delegate to technology and it is worth doing so. For example, I don’t want to have all today’s meetings in my head: I delegate that to my iPad, which will notify me of them at the right time.

What characteristics does an intelligent person have?

Define intelligence…

For example, the ability to string together concepts, to thread ideas, images…

The truth is that I don’t know what intelligence is, but maybe everything goes where you say. What I do know, and this implies a profound criticism of the educational system, is that we tend to confuse intelligence with memory capacity, and memory does not make us intelligent (although if I do not have knowledge, without memory capacity, I do not have the bases to be creative). What you said about Russell, for example, can remind me of something about Van Gogh, and from that association we can build something beautiful, but if I don’t have a memory, I can’t make associations and build like one builds with Lego bricks. Not everything is memory, okay, but we need it. That is the part of intelligence that interests me the most, that of making meaningful associations between disparate facts. The example is Newton, who related the fact that the Moon did not fall and that the apple did and concluded that they responded to the same principle: gravity. For me that is a symbol of intelligence and genius.

Today the information is given to us in static compartments, as if it had nothing to do with anything: the refugee crisis with populism, and these with a socioeconomic situation, and this one with the mental health of a society. We know that reality is a rhizome in which everything affects everything, but we pretend not to…

That happens a lot in science. Sometimes it’s just a defense mechanism because you can’t cover everything, but you’re right. Why don’t neuroscientists read Aristotle’s answer about what memory was for him? He is a brilliant guy, you have to know what he thought about it. Borges made me understand what I myself had discovered in one of his stories. Another clear example: when it comes to visual perception, nobody knew as much as Rembrandt. We cannot ignore what painters know about visual perception; it’s stupid. At least I like to get out of my box and seek knowledge from other sides, and the more orthogonal, the better.

I think of his discovery, the ‘Jennifer Aniston neuron’. What is the use of having a super-specialized neuron, which is what comes to demonstrate its contribution?

It shows that these neurons are in a memory area. This helps us understand that the key to memory formation is concept representations, which makes sense considering the fact that we tend to remember concepts and associations about concepts and to forget details. That the neurons in our brain encode concepts is essential, because that is the way we remember things: we tend to remember the general ideas of what happened in some situation, the rest being a construction. We use common sense to fill in information, but we don’t remember the details and, in fact, we don’t want to remember them: it would take too many resources; we prefer to use the brain to reconstruct situations. The brain does not seek to remember as much as to understand: you do not want to remember this talk, but rather to understand what we have talked about. This process literally involves not remembering.

Imagination, abstraction or memory, what defines us as a species?

Abstraction is very human and counterintuitive, as it involves leaving out details. Sometimes intelligence is not remembering things. Borges and his story Funes, el memorioso, appear again, which tells us about a guy who, remembering every detail of what he lived through, cannot think: he has no space for it, he is crammed with details. The ability to abstract, to extract important information and leave the rest aside is linked to our intelligence, and that is why I found those neurons we are talking about. We remember in terms of abstractions, and this is linked to creativity and imagination, as we see in the example of Newton. If he had looked at the color of the moon, what phase he was in, or whether the apple was red or green, he might not have discovered anything.

How random is science?

Very much. I usually say a half-silly phrase: “In science you have to be lucky, but you have to help luck, because luck is not enough for you”. For example, one of the most important discoveries to be made in neuroscience was the principles of visual perception, made by two scientists, David Hubel and Torsten Wiesel, who discovered that the brain’s visual neurons primarily detect movement, orientation, and the contrast, not an “image”. It earned them the Nobel Prize, but the discovery was fortuitous: they discovered an abnormal behavior of some cells and they stayed up all night investigating. Anyone else would have seen a neuron moving in a strange way and gone to bed. They were lucky, true, but the effort was also enormous.

I read that one of his favorite movies is Until the end of the world, where dreams have great weight. What are dreams for you: a depressurization valve, another way of speaking of language or the territory where our other self, the unconscious, manifests itself?

There is much written about them, but the truth is that very little is known. We know about sleeping, about the neurophysiology of sleep, about what sleep does in terms of memory consolidation and its effect on learning, but we don’t know what function sleep has. Formerly, sleep was considered an omen, while Freud maintained that it is a place where we can be ourselves without any self-consciousness. The most predominant theory now, although uncertain, is that sleep is like sea foam, an epiphenomenon, a result – without any function – of random activations of memories that have no ligament. For me, it fulfills the function of allowing us to make the most disparate associations. Intensifies creativity. When you want to make awake associations, like those we were talking about before, you are constrained by reality, you don’t tend to make crazy associations; instead, in the dream yes. In it you are devoid of the senses and of the coherence that rationality demands of you. Getting rid of these corsets allows you to explore unusual associations, which is why it is not uncommon for many people to have dreamed of discoveries such as the sewing machine: Elias Howe, its inventor, had been trying for some time to solve the problem of how to hold the thread in the needle of the sewing machine. machine until he dreamed that he was being attacked by a group of natives with spears in whose tips a hole was located. The song Yesterday, by The Beatles, is also the fruit of a dream. The same happens with the benzene molecule, a closed ring of 6 carbon atoms linked by chemical bonds that resonate between single and double bonds: its discoverer, Friedrich Kekulé, dreamed of a snake biting its own tail.

In these years of study and analysis of the brain, what is it that continues to fascinate you?

The most surprising thing I learned about how it works is that everything is a construction. The vision, the idea of ​​seeing you, the memory… everything. I will have the memory to know that I have spoken with you and I will remember some anecdote from this conversation, but if we meet in a while and talk about this interview, I will fill in many details using common sense. Everything is a construction: consciousness, sense of self, free will… the brain does not work by evoking information stored in your neurons, but rather builds or rebuilds things based on very little information.

Esther Penas

ETHIC MAGAZINE

Ethic is an ecosystem of knowledge for change from which the latest global trends are analyzed through a commitment to quality information and under an inalienable editorial premise: progress without humanism is not really progress.

