Intelligence Reports Add Greater Urgency to Russia-Ukraine Crisis

The role of the Donbas area in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine 0:56

<br />

(CNN) — The latest US intelligence assessment indicates that Russia is continuing preparations for an invasion of Ukraine, according to a senior US official with direct knowledge and another source directly familiar with the intelligence.

The assessment, described as “discouraging” by the senior official, indicates that Russia could strike in the coming days. The United States continues to hope that any Russian invasion will be preceded by a false flag operation, according to another US official.

Images show Russia’s military exercises in Belarus 0:55

However, US officials caution that they do not know whether Putin has made the final decision to invade, and say he may delay action or not order it at all. Previous assessments predicting military action by Russia this week have not been confirmed.

The United States briefed the Ukrainian military on the latest assessment, according to a senior US official and a senior Ukrainian government official.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking at the Munich Security Conference on Friday, pointed to recent moves, including Russia’s addition of “vanguard forces” to its troops on the Ukraine border, to show that Russia’s coercive tactics towards Ukraine are already underway.

“Everything that we are seeing, including what has been described in the last 24, 48 hours, is part of a scenario that is already in play of creating false provocations, of having to respond to those provocations and, ultimately, of commit a new aggression against Ukraine,” Blinken said.

Blinken said what Russia has done in recent days has the United States on alert. “The facts are that despite what Russia has said in recent days about withdrawing forces from the border, that has not happened,” he said. “On the contrary, we see that there are additional forces heading to the border, including vanguard forces that would be part of any aggression. So we have to be aware of that. We have to be very vigilant,” he added.

President Joe Biden warned Thursday that “all indications” lead him to believe that Russia could invade Ukraine in the coming days. “My feeling is that it will happen in the next few days,” the president said on the South Lawn of the White House.

The United States is watching for signs that Russian preparations have entered the final phase, including the loading of amphibious ships and the increased positioning of combat units closer to the Ukrainian border.

Russian forces consolidate near Ukraine, according to images 0:48

Austin warns that Russia is moving military elements as if “preparing to launch an attack”

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin warned Friday that Russia is moving military elements as if “preparing to launch an attack,” noting that NATO has observed Russia moving and dispersing troops near the border with Ukraine, and increasing its logistics capabilities in the region.

The United States is also concerned that Russia may try to create a false pretext for the invasion, staging attacks on its own territory or on its forces, which it would blame on Ukraine or the West. Blinken presented the range of possible scenarios before the US Security Council on Thursday. “Russia can call this ethnic cleansing or genocide, mocking a concept that we in this chamber do not take lightly,” Blinken said.

Separately, the United States obtained intelligence suggesting that Russia deliberately misled the world when it announced earlier this week that some Russian forces would begin withdrawing from Ukraine’s borders, according to two sources directly familiar with the information.

The Washington Post first reported intelligence about Russia’s intentional deception.

Putin had said on Tuesday that Russia had decided to “partially withdraw troops” from Ukraine’s borders, and the Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday released videos showing some forces and equipment leaving Crimea.

But the US has evidence that Russia was deliberately misleading the West when it announced these withdrawals, the sources said, instead increasing troop presence and moving forces closer to the border in some areas.

The sources declined to go into more detail about the evidence, citing the need to protect their sources, but stressed that Russia’s deception information was not based solely on its movements on the ground and was based in part on intercepted communications. And as CNN previously reported, US officials are aware that Russian military doctrine explicitly embraces deception, a concept known in Russian as “maskirovka,” or “cloaking.”

Administration officials indicated as much on Wednesday, when they told reporters that despite its announcements of a partial withdrawal, Russia had actually increased its troop numbers by about 7,000 troops.

Officials said Putin’s public openness to diplomacy was a disguise.

“All indications we have now are that their intention is merely to publicly offer dialogue, and make claims about de-escalation, while privately mobilizing for war,” one of the officials said Wednesday.

Shelling has also increased sharply in eastern Ukraine in the past day, which Ukraine has blamed on Russian-backed forces.

— Jeremy Herb, Kylie Atwood, Michael Conte and Jennifer Hansler contributed reporting.