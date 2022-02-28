Intel’s Latest Bitcoin Miner Would Be One of the Most Profitable on the Market

Key facts: The Intel miner would be 15% more efficient than the S19 Pro, from the Chinese Bitmain.

The new hardware will begin to circulate among customers from the second half of the year.

A new Bitcoin (BTC) miner, with significant power to process the largest blockchain by valuation, is about to hit the market. Hand in hand with Intel, the American technology company, the new hardware would outperform its rival, the Chinese Bitmain Antminer S19 Pro, in performance and price, and would enter the fight with the S19 XP, the most recent announced by the company. Asian.

In a filing by mining company GRIID with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), they talk about the Intel Bonanza Mine 2 (BMZ2) miner. It is the second generation of the hardware that we have talked about in CriptoNoticias.

Something curious is that in the GRIID presentation they do not directly mention the team. They just call it “new miner”. However, the technical specifications and other details, such as the price, the guaranteed allocation of chips and other device data, refer to the new equipment, which was discussed in the supply agreement presented by Intel and GRIID in recent days.

In detail, the new miner would have a power of 135 terahashes per second (TH/s) and an efficiency of 26 joules per terahash (J/TH). It would also consume about 3,510 kilowatts. About the chip that the miner will use, it is rumored that it is 5 nanometers, manufactured by the Taiwanese TSMCand that at least 300 of these make up the apparatus.

It would be a team with 15% more efficiency compared to the S19 Pro, another of Bitmain’s miners, whose power is around 110 TH/S and efficiency around 29.5 J/TH. That performance would make the Intel Bonanza Mine 2 130% higher annual gross profit compared to Bitmain’s miner. average GRIID revenue of up to USD 200 million per year thanks to the miner, comparable to the USD 87 million currently offered by the S19 Pro.

Regarding the price of the device, GRIID highlights that the “new miner” will trade on USD 5,625. That’s exactly half the price of the S19 Pro, which costs an average of $10,455, though it can fluctuate based on the price of bitcoin.

Already the new miner seems to have customers waiting. In addition to GRIID, there is talk of Block (formerly Square) by Jack Dorsey, and the mining company Argo Blockchain. However, the list is expected to grow once the equipment is officially launched and sold, something that is estimated for the second half of this 2022.

GRIID showed the differences between the “new miner” and Bitmain hardware. Source: SEC/GRIID.

Greater than one, less than another

Although the new miner that would be coming with Intel would outnumber the S19 Pro, it is still insufficient to surpass the S19 XPthe Bitcoin mining hardware announced last year by Bitmain and that was presented at the time as the most powerful.

This miner, which will also begin to circulate and operate from the middle of this year, has a power of 140 TH/S and an efficiency of 21.5 J/TH, as detailed in the information published in this medium.

Even so, this miner, whose target audience seems to be US operators, has advantages such as, precisely, being manufactured on US soil, where they do not have to pay tariffs.

This is positive for the company, especially considering the various differentiating aspects with other mining hardware companies.

For example, Bitmain, Ebang, Canaan and other manufacturers put the average cost of their products based on the price of BTC. Intel, in contrast, works with fixed prices for its products.

The comparison of the Intel miner and the other mining hardware. Source: Tom’s Hardware.

In addition, the aforementioned manufacturers must face export charges and other taxes, due to the fact that they produce in China, a country that has persecuted the entire Bitcoin ecosystem.

That is why Intel, which, so far, is the only American technology company that has dedicated itself to Bitcoin, can profit in sales and operations, provided that you comply with the delivery terms and other aspects related to the sale of your Bonanza Mine 2.