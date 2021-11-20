Intense and balanced match, for Lecce a good draw in Frosinone

FROSINONE – Baroni starts with the usual line-up and with Olivieri as central striker in order not to risk complications for Coda who only trained more or less regularly in the last part of the week.

Frosinone immediately shows maximum intensity in the non-possession phase, while Lecce fails to manage his restarts fluently: Di Mariano for at least ten minutes remains detached from the setting, Olivieri runs a lot but is always canceled by the Ciociara defense. The referee Fabbri often lets it go, favoring the high pace of the hosts.

Gabriel is not called into question, but only because Frosinone’s push is interrupted for some reason: now for an error, now for a recovery. Always good Lucioni in advance and in closing (at the end certainly the best in the field). At 14 ‘crossbar on a shot by Gargiulo, at 22’ great rescue by the Lecce captain who intercepts what in effect would have been an assist. At the end of the first half a yellow card on each side, Hjulmand and Ricci.

In the second half, Frosinone does not necessarily have the same energy in the legs of the first half and for Lecce it is not difficult to advance the center of gravity. There is Bjorkengren at Majer’s post and the Swede performs well the tasks entrusted to him by Baroni.

At minute 58 ‘the Ciociari become dangerous with Charpentier who, a few meters from the goal, cannot find the goal on the side of a teammate. At 61 ‘mister Grosso inserts Tribuzzi and Cicerelli for Canotto and Lulic, while at 63’ Coda takes the place of Olivieri. Another double change for Frosinone in the 71st minute with Novakovich and Maiello for Charpentier and Ricci.

The top scorer of the tournament went close to scoring in the 79th minute with a diagonal shot that Ravaglia, off the posts, managed to slow down, allowing the defense to unleash the problem. Baroni tries with Rodriguez for Strefezza in the 77th minute – Calabresi also enters for Gendrey -, while Blin two minutes later takes the place of Gargiulo, struggling with some muscle complication that advises the bench to proceed with the substitution.

Great emotions in the four minutes of recovery: at 91 ‘Di Mariano, on a free kick, puts the ball at the near post where Rodriguez turns towards the goal, but just misses the mirror. In the following action a shot by Cicerelli, deflected, displaces Gabriel but is lost at the bottom. There is still time for a Lecce counterattack with Rodriguez delaying the time of passage to Di Mariano by one bar and the Giallorossi only get a lateral foul.

At the triple whistle of Fabbri both teams collect the applause of their respective fans: over a thousand from Lecce in tow. The Salento people get the twelfth useful result in a row and with their heads they are already at the commitment on Friday night at home against Ternana.

The other results of the day: Pordenone-Ascoli 0 to 1; Spal-Alessandria 2 to 3; Ternana-Cittadella 1 to 1; Perugia-Crotone (16:15); Vicenza-Brescia (18:30). Sunday: Parma-Cosenza; Reggina-Cremonese; Monza-Como; Pisa-Benevento.

The scoreboard of Frosinone-Lecce 0 to 0

FROSINONE (4-5-1): Ravaglia; Cotali, Gatti, Szyminski (cap), Zampano; Rowboat (61 ‘Tribuzzi), Ricci (71’ Maiello), Lulic (61 ‘Cicerelli), Boloca, Garritano (79’ Manzari); Charpentier (71 ‘Novakovich). Available: De Lucia, Minelli, Rhoden, Haoudi, Zerbin, Ciano, Casasola. Coach: Big

LECCE (4-3-3): Gabriel; Gendrey (77 ‘Calabresi), Lucioni (cap.), Dermaku, Barreca; Majer (46 ‘Bjorkengren), Hjulmand, Gargiulo (79’ Blin); Strefezza (77 ‘Rodriguez), Olivieri (63’ Coda), Di Mariano. Available: Bleve, Vera, Meccariello, Helgason, Bjarnason, Listkowski, Gallo. Coach: Baroni

Booked: 34 ‘Hjulmand, 45’ Ricci, 53 ‘Lulic, 76’ Dermaku. 84 ‘Manzari, 90’ Maiello

Referee: Fabbri di Ravenna; assistants: Lo Cicero from Brescia and Ceccon from Lovere; fourth official: Monaldi of Macerata.

Baroni: “Solid in the first half. Wasted two clear opportunities ”

“The race was what I knew, what I expected. They got off to a very strong start. It is in their characteristics. Between the first and second half I recalled the team a bit because we didn’t manage their aggression well ”the analysis by mister Marco Baroni after the match, “in the second part of the match we entered the field with more balance and with more desire to play, but even in the first half they were still very solid and I don’t remember any significant saves by our goalkeeper. And we had the chance of the crossbar that we could have managed better after the rebound ”.

“Then in the second half the team grew up” highlighted the Giallorossi coach, “we had at least a couple of very clear chances. If Rodriguez continued the run after Coda’s shot, he could put the ball in and in the second action, perhaps, he had to play the ball first. But this is a growth process that we are doing with this player who is a talent, but he must also learn to put himself at the service of the team ”.

“These are games that are lived on episodes, Frosinone is a team that has quality and dynamism” added Baroni, “they managed this commitment after a break, but beyond everything we must not lose sight of our path. And this is the time to work with more desire. Olivieri was not served in a precise way, but he worked hard and I liked it. And I think it is the most suitable solution in that area of ​​the pitch. Majer, in an unusual way, was unable to enter the game and even Hjulmand was seen little. Then with the entry of Bjorkengren, and once the midfield was rebalanced, we started playing again as best we know how to do ”.