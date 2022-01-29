intense training for Chris Hemsworth between takes • Universal Movies

Despite the shooting of Tyler Rake 2 have been leaving for about two months, the actor Chris Hemsworth he seems to have absolutely not finished his heavy physical preparation.

Through the usual post-social media, in fact, the granite Australian actor has spread an image that only confirms the succession of continuous training sessions to which he undergoes between one take and another of Tyler Rake 2. It should be remembered that Chris Hemsworth has finished filming Thor: Love and Thunder three months, and even on that occasion he continued to keep his body fit even during production. Find the social post at the bottom of the page.

TYLER RAKE 2

Filming of Tyler Rake 2 they left Australia, with still i Russo brothers (Joe and Anthony) engaged in the production booth. Chris Hemsworth will obviously be the main interpreter, with Sam Hargrave in the control room. This is the first synopsis of the sequel below:

“In 2020 the world met a new hero: Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a fearless black market mercenary on the most dangerous mission of his career. But what seems to have been lost forever … can still be recovered. This heart-pounding action-packed franchise is directed by Sam Hargrave and produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, the visionary directors of Avengers: Endgame. “