Health

Intensive care and hospitalizations, what are the numbers of the Regions and who risks the yellow zone

Photo of James Reno James Reno21 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read

Looking at the Agenas data on intensive care and hospitalizations, it is clear that, before Christmas, there will be several Regions that will pass into the yellow zone.

Intensive care, Covid

Intensive care, Covid

Christmas is approaching and Italy is becoming more and more yellow. There are already several territories that have left the white zone, but by the holidays there could be many more. To understand how and why this could happen, we need to look at the data once again. It has been established that the incidence – the first of the three decision-making indicators for color change – is very high practically all over Italy, attention must be focused on the occupation of intensive care units and beds in the medical area. These are two important indicators both because they actually determine the colors of the Regions, but above all because they describe the state of health of the health facilities in the area. Also because, as we have seen in the past, if hospitals go into difficulty it is a huge problem.

The values ​​of intensive care and hospitalizations Region by Region

To understand what the situation is region by region, it is necessary to look at the Agenas data on hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care for Covid, which are updated daily and uploaded to the portal:

  • Abruzzo: 4% intensive therapy, 9% medical area
  • Basilicata: 0% intensive care, 4% medical area
  • Calabria: 10% intensive care, 15% medical area
  • Campania: 4% intensive care, 9% medical area
  • Emilia Romagna: 9% intensive care, 9% medical area
  • Friuli Venezia Giulia: 16% intensive care, 23% medical area
  • Lazio: 10% intensive care, 11% medical area
  • Liguria: 10% intensive therapy, 10% medical area
  • Lombardy: 8% intensive care, 14% medical area
  • Marche: 12% intensive care, 10% medical area
  • Molise: 3% intensive therapy, 7% medical area
  • Autonomous Province of Bolzano: 14% intensive care, 19% medical area
  • Autonomous Province of Trento: 9% intensive care, 11% medical area
  • Piedmont: 6% intensive care, 8% medical area
  • Puglia: 4% intensive care, 5% medical area
  • Sardinia: 6% intensive care, 5% medical area
  • Sicily: 5% intensive care, 8% medical area
  • Tuscany: 9% intensive therapy, 5% medical area
  • Umbria: 8% intensive therapy, 6% medical area
  • Valle d’Aosta: 3% intensive therapy, 21% medical area
  • Veneto: 12% intensive care, 10% medical area

The Regions that will pass into the yellow zone by Christmas

To avoid the yellow zone, the threshold of 10% in intensive care and 15% in the medical area must not be exceeded. At the moment the only Regions to have left the white zone are Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Province of Bolzano (Alto Adige). To decide the movements between one area and another is, as always, the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health on Friday, which is based on data from Thursday. Therefore these numbers of Agenas, updated last night, are clearly not definitive. At the moment, however, even the Calabria would pass in the yellow zone, while the Lombardy remains at risk and is a candidate for color change if not from next week to next. Maximum attention also on Veneto and Marche, which exceed the threshold in intensive care but not in the medical area.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno21 mins ago
0 13 3 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Neurologist, memory loss is a sign that should not be underestimated – Medicine

1 week ago

Covid, Iss: in intensive care the rate of unvaccinated is 12 times higher

1 week ago

Who has this symptom does not notice but these are the dangerous pathologies that could hide

4 weeks ago

Basilicata and stabilization of doctors, nurses and other operators hired during the emergency: here is the latest news

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button