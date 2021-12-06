Intensive care and hospitalizations, what are the numbers of the Regions and who risks the yellow zone

Looking at the Agenas data on intensive care and hospitalizations, it is clear that, before Christmas, there will be several Regions that will pass into the yellow zone.

Intensive care, Covid

Christmas is approaching and Italy is becoming more and more yellow. There are already several territories that have left the white zone, but by the holidays there could be many more. To understand how and why this could happen, we need to look at the data once again. It has been established that the incidence – the first of the three decision-making indicators for color change – is very high practically all over Italy, attention must be focused on the occupation of intensive care units and beds in the medical area. These are two important indicators both because they actually determine the colors of the Regions, but above all because they describe the state of health of the health facilities in the area. Also because, as we have seen in the past, if hospitals go into difficulty it is a huge problem.

The values ​​of intensive care and hospitalizations Region by Region

To understand what the situation is region by region, it is necessary to look at the Agenas data on hospitalizations in the medical area and in intensive care for Covid, which are updated daily and uploaded to the portal:

Abruzzo: 4% intensive therapy, 9% medical area

Basilicata: 0% intensive care, 4% medical area

Calabria: 10% intensive care, 15% medical area

Campania: 4% intensive care, 9% medical area

Emilia Romagna: 9% intensive care, 9% medical area

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 16% intensive care, 23% medical area

Lazio: 10% intensive care, 11% medical area

Liguria: 10% intensive therapy, 10% medical area

Lombardy: 8% intensive care, 14% medical area

Marche: 12% intensive care, 10% medical area

Molise: 3% intensive therapy, 7% medical area

Autonomous Province of Bolzano: 14% intensive care, 19% medical area

Autonomous Province of Trento: 9% intensive care, 11% medical area

Piedmont: 6% intensive care, 8% medical area

Puglia: 4% intensive care, 5% medical area

Sardinia: 6% intensive care, 5% medical area

Sicily: 5% intensive care, 8% medical area

Tuscany: 9% intensive therapy, 5% medical area

Umbria: 8% intensive therapy, 6% medical area

Valle d’Aosta: 3% intensive therapy, 21% medical area

Veneto: 12% intensive care, 10% medical area

The Regions that will pass into the yellow zone by Christmas

To avoid the yellow zone, the threshold of 10% in intensive care and 15% in the medical area must not be exceeded. At the moment the only Regions to have left the white zone are Friuli Venezia Giulia and the Province of Bolzano (Alto Adige). To decide the movements between one area and another is, as always, the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health on Friday, which is based on data from Thursday. Therefore these numbers of Agenas, updated last night, are clearly not definitive. At the moment, however, even the Calabria would pass in the yellow zone, while the Lombardy remains at risk and is a candidate for color change if not from next week to next. Maximum attention also on Veneto and Marche, which exceed the threshold in intensive care but not in the medical area.