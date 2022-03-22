intensive care in slight decline. Green pass and masks, what changes

The latest news and updates today, Tuesday 22 March, on Covid-19. In the bulletin of the Ministry of Health 32,573 new infections and 119 deaths. The positivity rate is 14.9%. Intensive care is slightly down. Practically all of Italy in the white zone, except Sardinia. The calendar of reopening: with the end of the state of emergency, the obligation of the Super Green pass in the workplace disappears. From 1 May the Green pass will be abolished everywhere and it will no longer be mandatory to wear protective equipment even indoors. There are 135,503,440 doses of the anti-Covid vaccine administered in Italy. Relaxation of Covid measures also in other countries. In China 2,338 new cases in the last 24 hours: lockdown in Shenyang.
Covid hospitalization and intensive care, where they are growing more region by region
In almost all regions, the occupancy rates of hospital beds – whether they are in the medical or intensive care area – are rising again. The incidence of Covid cases has been on the rise for weeks, now the effects on health facilities are beginning to be seen. The situation in Italy region by region.
Covid China, lockdown in Shenyang
Lockdown in China for a city of 9 million inhabitants. The industrial city of Shenyang, in the Northeast – where there are many factories, including that of the German car manufacturer BMW – is forced to confine its inhabitants to their homes. The city is the capital of the province of Liaoning, bordering that of Jilin, the epicenter of this latest epidemic wave, due to the Omicron variant.
Chrysants: “Omicron 2 extremely contagious and serious in fragile and unvaccinated”
The new sub-variant Omicron 2 is “highly contagious” and “if a person is not vaccinated or is frail, they cause severe disease: this is why it is crucial to protect the frail, because today the victims of the virus are in particular them”, explained Andrea Crisanti, director of the Department of Molecular Medicine of the University of Padua. “Nothing can be done against a virus with these levels of transmission, no partial measures work. So we continue with reopening, but protecting the vulnerable,” he added.
Goodbye to green passes and masks, what changes and since when
In a few weeks we will be ready to say goodbye to the green pass and the masks, obviously provided that the epidemiological situation does not change radically. Here are the dates to remember from March 31 onwards: the first news scheduled for April 1, but the path should be completed by May 1. President Draghi has left the door open to a possible acceleration of the end of the restrictive measures, but at the moment it seems highly unlikely.
Covid vaccine, Abrignani: “Third dose must always be taken, the second is not enough”
According to immunologist Sergio Abrignani, the third dose of the anti-Covid vaccine must be done as the two-dose cycle is not enough. Regarding the drop in booster administrations, the expert reminded al Courier service that many Italians were infected between December and February and are waiting for the right time for a possible new recall but there are also people who refuse to take the third dose. Skipping the booster, according to Abrignani, is a mistake.
Covid vaccine, Italy update: 135,503,440 administrations
There are 135,503,440 vaccine doses administered in Italy, 95.5% of the total of those delivered so far equal to 141,929,192 (in detail 95,340,325 Pfizer / BioNtech, 25,445,509 Moderna, 11,544,822 Vaxzevria-AstraZeneca, 6,726,089 Pfizer Pediatric, 1,849,447 Janssen and 1,023,000 Novavax). This is what emerges from the report of the extraordinary commissioner for the health emergency updated at 06.18 today Tuesday 22 March.
The latest news on Covid-19 today, Tuesday 22 March
In the bulletin of the Ministry of Health 32,573 new infections and 119 deaths. The positivity rate is 14.9%. Intensive care is slightly down. The detail region by region:
Lombardy: +2.544
Veneto: +1.938
Emilia Romagna: +2.318
Campania: +3.500
Lazio: +4.405
Piedmont: +2.315
Tuscany: +2.105
Sicily: +2.798
Puglia: +3.020
Liguria: +599
Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +288
Brands: +1.055
Abruzzo: +832
Calabria: +2134
PA Bolzano: +306
Umbria: +764
Sardinia: +854
PA Trento: + 115
Basilicata: +521
Molise: +150
Aosta Valley: +17
Practically all of Italy in the white zone, except Sardinia. The reopening calendar: from May 1st it will no longer be mandatory to wear protective equipment even indoors.