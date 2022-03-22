intensive care in slight decline. Green pass and masks, what changes

In the bulletin of the Ministry of Health 32,573 new infections and 119 deaths. The positivity rate is 14.9%. Intensive care is slightly down. The detail region by region:

Lombardy: +2.544

Veneto: +1.938

Emilia Romagna: +2.318

Campania: +3.500

Lazio: +4.405

Piedmont: +2.315

Tuscany: +2.105

Sicily: +2.798

Puglia: +3.020

Liguria: +599

Friuli-Venezia Giulia: +288

Brands: +1.055

Abruzzo: +832

Calabria: +2134

PA Bolzano: +306

Umbria: +764

Sardinia: +854

PA Trento: + 115

Basilicata: +521

Molise: +150

Aosta Valley: +17

Practically all of Italy in the white zone, except Sardinia. The reopening calendar: from May 1st it will no longer be mandatory to wear protective equipment even indoors.