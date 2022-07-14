Intensive Care Medicine, with the support of the technology sector

Family photo during the signing of the agreement.

The Technology and Health Foundation and the Spanish Society of Intensive and Critical Care Medicine and Coronary Units (Semicyuc) have signed a collaboration agreement that will contribute to the advancement of the improvement of the functioning and attention to patients of the Services of Intensive medicine (SMI).

The agreement contemplates the collaboration of the Foundation in the development of the model for the Accreditation of clinical and organizational quality promoted by Semicyuc and the Avedis Donabedian Foundation (FAD) under the name “Semicyuc Quality”. The objective is promote excellence in these services through a certification system based on the application of an Accreditation Manual by the Intensive Care Units. The model will include the best clinical practices, aids for its implementation, tools for the measurement and analysis of results and advice for the process of continuous improvement of the quality of care.

The objectives of this project go through avoid or mitigate incidents in the SMIminimize the risks of complications and events such as nosocomial infection, proper management of medication and patient evaluation and achieve high levels of compliance with guidelines and protocols with a solid scientific basis.



Promote patient safety

“The collaboration between the Technology and Health Foundation and the Semicyuc responds to our mission of promoting initiatives aimed at promote patient safety and improve health care, in a joint effort with health professionals, scientific societies, health institutions, patients and the Administration”, says Professor Fernando Bandrés, president of the Technology and Health Foundation.

For Álvaro Castellanos, president of the Semicyuc, “the ‘Semicyuc Quality’ project stems from the concern of intensivists to improve safety and the quality of the patients treated in the Intensive Medicine Services of our country. This is the number one priority, declared by the partners who participated in the preparation of our 2018-2024 Strategic Plan. The main objective of the project is to standardize care and organization with high quality and safety standards. The Semicyuc, in close collaboration with the Avedis Donabedian Foundation, is already working on the development of this accreditation model, which will constitute a guide for the Services that want to be excellent. The expected results are an improvement in the functioning and care of our patients and their families in all dimensions: humanization, organization, assistance, safety, training and research”.



Project “Phlebitis Zero”

One of the Foundation’s projects with which it intends to contribute to improving the quality of the SMI is the Surgical Infection Observatory (OIC)in which various scientific societies participate and whose purpose is to evaluate the situation in Spain in terms of compliance with the application of the surgical infection prevention measures recommended by the WHO.

On the other hand, the experience of the Fundación Tecnología y Salud with the “Flebitis Zero” project will also be of great value in this project. This initiative pursues determine and analyze the incidence of phlebitis associated with the insertion and maintenance of the peripheral venous catheter (PVC) and the factors related to it, as well as promoting the application of good practices to improve patient safety.



Essential part of the health system

“As the Covid-19 pandemic has revealed, the Intensive Medicine Services constitute one of the essential pieces of the health system, which are also experiencing a growing demand and a great need for technology upgradeTherefore, the Health Technology sector must be proactive and act as a strategic partner, in order to, in collaboration with professionals, hospitals and health entities, contribute to the excellence of the Intensive Medicine Services”, says Margarita Alfonsel, secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Technology and Health Foundation and general secretary of the Spanish Federation of Health Technology Companies, Fenin.

With this project, the Foundation will contribute, once again, to the improvement of healthcare by promoting and collaborating closely with the scientific societies and health professionals in the preparation of recommendations, preventive measures and protocols that help plan and implement initiatives that improve clinical practice and life expectancy of citizens.