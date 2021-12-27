“Intensive care risk 85 times higher”. Who can end up in the hospital

We talked about it just yesterday in Giornale.it: compared to last year, the risk of ending up in hospital if vaccinated is considerably lower than with no vax and the latest data of those hospitalized in intensive care shows an abyss between those who trust the anti-Covid vaccine and also did the third dose and who (yet) has not done anything. The latest data from the Istituto Superiore di Sanità are clear.

What the report says

Just think, for those over 80 “ the risk of intensive care for the unvaccinated versus those on the third dose is 85 times greater “, has tweeted the ISS on Boxing Day. Eighty-five times more means that the vaccine saves the lives of the elderly and frail, the categories most at risk. And tomorrow will be a great day: on December 27 of last year, at Spallanzani, the administration of the first Pfizer dose began. A historic day that will be celebrated properly. That said, the Institute’s report also shows the incidence of other age groups: in all cases, vaccination with any serum (AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna) clearly reduces the possibility of going to intensive care.

“Between six and 13 times more”

The risk of ending up in intensive care for the unvaccinated is “ 12.8 times greater “for the age group 60-79 and” 6.1 times greater for 40-59 “. Super protected, therefore, even those who are over 60 years old and excellent reduction even for 40-59 years. It must be said, of course, that the more you drop in age, the lower the risk of being hospitalized in intensive therapy but zero risk does not exist for anyone. And then, the third dose of vaccine further lowers the possibility of becoming seriously ill and protects even the theoretically strongest organisms but the virus has killed 20-30 and 40-year-olds without any pathology (as the no vax think instead).

How immunity is reduced

Why are the data now also based on the third dose (or booster)? Because there is the certainty that vaccination protection after the full course (two doses) drops significantly after five months. “ After 150 days from the completion of the vaccination cycle, the effectiveness of the vaccine in preventing the disease, both in the symptomatic and asymptomatic form, drops from 71.5% to 30.1% “, writes the ISS in its Report on weekly monitoring. The important thing, however, is that towards the more severe disease that can lead to death, the vaccine efficacy remains high, passing from 92.7% within 150 days to 82.2% after five months from the first two doses. What does the third dose do? It brings up to 94% the effectiveness against severe disease: 94 out of 100 people can get sick, have a little cough and fever but it is averted the greatest danger.

In short, once again we have such clear elements that it seems almost superfluous to reiterate them. The vaccine protects and helps to overcome the serious disease, the most serious Covid, and it is the real reason why it was created. Last year, these days, we had over 500 deaths a day. It went like this for weeks, months. Now people continue to die, unfortunately, but thousands and thousands more lives are saved. Thanks to the vaccines.