Intensive flu vaccination day for the elderly in Fuengirola

There will be an intensive day of vaccination against flu for the elderly of Fuengirola. This will take place on November 20, as announced this Wednesday by Cristina Bornao, councilor for Family, Equality and Social Welfare, who explained that people over 65 who want to be vaccinated must do so before November 17. Home registration will have to be done. Lucia 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Apart from the seasonal flu vaccine, the fourth dose of COVID 19 and pneumococcal vaccine can be given this year.

«As in previous years, the Senior Citizens Sector of the Fuengirola City Council, in collaboration with health workers from the Costa del Sol Health District and Los Boliches Health Center, has launched a seasonal flu vaccine campaign in the home of Puebla. Lucia next November 20, from 10:30 a.m., to the elderly group of the municipality, “Bornão explained, pointing out that “This campaign is organized in the Hogar de Puebla Lucia, it allows our users to travel go to their medical center and make it easier for anyone who wants to get vaccinated.”

The strain of seasonal flu virus changes every year and hence vaccines are made based on the respective virus every season, as the increased resistance of the virus to various antibiotics also changes.

Furthermore, as pointed out by the Mayor, due to the COVID 19 pandemic, this 2023 vaccination campaign against seasonal flu brings a series of new features because, on the one hand, only people linked to social security are vaccinated So that the people associated with it will have to follow the instructions of the mutual insurance companies of their institutions for vaccination. Additionally, only people above 65 years of age, caregivers and professionals who come in contact with older people will be vaccinated.

To get vaccinated, you must make an appointment at the senior citizen area located at the Puebla Lucia Retirement Home from November 6 to November 17 from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm, which cannot be extended.

The reason why appointments are being offered until November 17 is to comply with the rules set by the Costa del Sol Health District, as the data of those wishing to be vaccinated must be compared with their medical history and they need some time. Before going to the center to get vaccinated. It will be necessary to present your DNI and Andalusian Social Security health card, as vaccinations must be included in the medical history.