Intensive Medicine Services, essential in any hospital

Álvaro Castellanos, president of the Spanish Society of Intensive and Critical Care Medicine and Coronary Units (SEMICYUC), has valued Healthcare and his specialty over the last 40 years. In addition, he has contributed his congratulations to the magazine EL MÉDICO for his 40 years.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of EL MÉDICO, could you take stock of your specialty over the last 40 years? What achievements have been achieved?

Intensive Medicine is a young specialty, closely linked to technology, since our field of action is the maintenance of organic functions until the origin of the aggression is controlled. The morbidity and mortality results of our patients are very favorable, and this is the reason why we have experienced very significant growth and development in the last 40 years.

Intensive Medicine Services are today essential in any public or private hospital, regardless of its size. In addition to promoting critical patient care in all its spheres, including humanization and care at the end of life, Intensive Care Medicine has made very relevant contributions in the field of coordination, donation and maintenance of organs for transplantation, the dissemination training in cardiopulmonary resuscitation, the incorporation of new life support techniques such as ECMO, etc.

ICUs have also specialized in very diverse areas in recent years, such as care for neurocritical patients, trauma patients, burn patients, high-risk postoperative care, transplants, etc. Progress has also been made in the quality and safety of care, assuming concepts such as “less is more”, participating in the sepsis, stroke, heart attack, etc. codes. and promoting and leading the implementation of rapid response services in hospitals, following the concept of Critical Preventive Medicine.

What has EL MÉDICO contributed to the health panorama?

EL MÉDICO has provided very varied and high-quality information within the health world, advanced and attractive approaches and points of view, always collecting the latest health news. I highlight the closeness with which it has always approached the different topics and interviews, becoming a meeting point for all professionals.

Congratulations to EL MÉDICO Magazine

From the Spanish Society of Intensive, Critical Medicine and Coronary Units we would like to congratulate the entire team, editors and former workers of EL MÉDICO Magazine for its 40 years of experience, with our best wishes that they continue to advance in the task of informing and teaching everything related to Medicine.