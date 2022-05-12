Intensivists, the specialty that became visible with the pandemic, has new challenges

Recently, the directive of the Santa Cruz Branch of the Bolivian Society of Critical Medicine and Intensive Therapy was renewed, with Mónica Crespo in the presidency and Paúl Cardozo in the vice-presidency.

The incoming management will last until 2024 and in these two years, the idea is to take advantage of everything positive left by the pandemic, including new challenges.

“There are several points on which we want to influence. Before the pandemic, intensive care doctors we had no visibility, we were unknown. The idea is to keep this specialty visible, with courses aimed at society,” said Andrés Martínez, member.

Among these trainings, Martínez explained that one purpose is to reach schools, public and private, with Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) coursesbut also to better understand what sepsis is, a life-threatening complication of an infection.

“There is a global program on sepsis and we want to focus on people recognizing it, so that they can go to the hospital sooner because there is a high mortality after a certain phase,” explained Martínez.

Another objective is to promote the scientific part of society, which is generate more research and knowledgebased on the work of intensivists in hospitals and clinics.

A “difficult” goal, they believe, is whatthat clinics and hospitals with intensive care rooms have specialist doctors in critical medicine and intensive care. “That is something that we must work with the Headquarters and the Medical College,” reported the member.

Dirse Espinoza Rojas, Raquel Tapia Donaire, Nataniel Rufo Flores and Osman Arteaga Iriarte also participate in the renewed board of directors.

