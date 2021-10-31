Sports

Inter, 2-0 against Udinese with another double from Correa: Inzaghi returns to win at San Siro | First page

Inter wins in the name of Correa. Simone’s team Inzaghi repeats the victory in the home ofEmpoli and returns to enjoy the San Siro audience, who had not seen his team win since September, from 6-1 against Bologna. The Nerazzurri, after a first half where Stretcher went to bump into a very prompt Silvestri, they manage to open the defense of Gotti in the recovery.

Joaquin Correa, the man of the braces, decides the match. Remained on the pitch after a difficult first half, the former Lazio player repays Simone’s trust Inzaghi, making his fourth brace in the last 15 games: first dribbling and dry right at the near post, then he is good at collecting an assist from Dumfries and punching Silvestri for the second time. After 4 draws, Udinese loses, which in the end sees a goal canceled by Deulofeu; Inter wins again and shortens, at least for the moment, on Milan and Napolthe.

