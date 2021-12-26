Inter, 2021 is at the top! In Italy it dominates everywhere, in Europe only the City has done better | First page

2021, at least in Italy, was the year of Inter. The Nerazzurri from With you dominated last season, putting the accelerator in the second round, and are leading, after a slow start, again this year, under the guidance of Inzaghi. In 365 days the gap with the other Italian teams has grown considerably, but above all, the gap with the big European teams has narrowed: not surprisingly, 2021 was the year in which Inter finally managed to return to the round of 16 of the Champions League.

THE NUMBERS – Inter are the team that has by far scored the most points in Serie A in the calendar year 2021: 104, ten more than Atalanta who is in second place. Followed by Napoli with 91, Juve with 88 and Milan with 87, then the Romans, while the first of the medium / small is Sassuolo. The rear lights are Parma and Salernitana with 8 measly points in the half championship played in this calendar year. However, Inter’s primacy in points is also certified by practically any other performance statistic: the Nerazzurri are first in terms of goals scored (always 104, in front of the 94 of Napoli), for fewer goals conceded (33, ahead of Juve’s 42) and for higher number of goalless goals (20, one more than Napoli). Only the bomber is missing, given that Lautaro is the third scorer of the calendar year after Vlahovic and Immobile.

COMPARISON WITH EUROPEAN BIGS – The numbers of Inter, first of Conte, then of Inzaghi, are impressive, not only within our league but also when compared with those of other European leagues. In fact, no one has scored more points than the Nerazzurri in the first 5 European championships. Only Manchester City have reached 104, but with one game less, therefore with a higher average points. THE Citizens have cannibalized the English 2021 (with the best attack, 106 goals and the best defense, 29 conceded), leaving the void behind: Chelsea made 79, Liverpool 77, Arsenal and Manchester Utd close the top 5. In La Liga, however, Real di is the absolute master Carletto Ancelotti (and before his pupil Zidane), with 97 points in 41 games, 80 goals scored and 29 conceded. The surprise is Lopetegui’s Sevilla, second with 89 points, ahead of Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and Betis. THEn Germany, on the other hand, no surprises: Bayern triumphs with 91 points in 38 games, 116 goals scored and 41 conceded: They follow, at a distance, Borussia Dortmund (76 points) and Eintracht Frankfurt (70 points), then Leipzig and, on a par, Wolfsburg, Freiburg and Mainz. Finally, Ligue 1, won last year by Lille and dominated this year by Psg, sees the capital’s team at the top of the 2021 standings, with 93 points, 86 goals scored and 35 doubts in 40 games. Also at a great distance, behind the PSG are Monaco (80 points) and Lille (75 points). Lyon and Marseille close the top 5, with equal merit.

In summary, therefore, Inter are second in Europe by average points behind Manchester City and ahead of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Psg, and have the third best attack (behind City and Bayern) and the third best defense (behind City and Real): numbers that, in view of 2022, are going to make the Nerazzurri fans the sweetest dreams.