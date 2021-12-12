Inter 4-0 Cagliari, REPORT CARDS: Barella, what an answer! Lautaro makes up for it, Calha and Maravilla

HANDANOVIC 6 – Samir answers present to one of the few rings of the Sardinians.

SKRINIAR 7 – An important tactical weapon in the first half, his right climbs a lot and touches the goal twice.

DE VRIJ 6.5 – The Dutch central is back and you can feel the difference. Perfect in any type of situation.

STICKS 6.5 – We return from the interval and Basto decides to dribble the Cagliari defense. In addition to this, the usual cleanliness and elegance.

DUMFRIES 7 – In the first half he alternates good things with mistakes but then … Dumfries show. It takes advantage of the prairies and fits in great. He deserves a goal. And let’s not forget the penalty earned. (72 ‘ DIMARCO 6 – Usual spirit on the part of the Inter and Nerazzurri Federico Dimarco.)

STRETCHER 8 – But what a response to the Madrid red! He preferred not to score at Cagliari: promise kept, too bad he’ll have two impressive assists. We want you so Nico, always.

BROZOVIC 7 – What can we add to what has been said so far? It is crucial, in everything Inter do. Well deserved standing ovation. (72 ‘ VIDAL 6 – He enters and goes close to scoring.)

CALHANOGLU 7.5 – He is the most important player right now. Yet another assist from a standstill and, as if that weren’t enough, here is a super goal. One of his. (75 ‘ SENSES SV)

PERISIC 6 – He is not among the best of the Nerazzurri but we must congratulate Bellanova, capable of keeping up with the Croatian. (82 ‘ ZANOTTI SV)

SANCHEZ 7.5 – Lamborghini or not, tonight El Niño is Maravilla. Volleyball goals, crossbar and frightening verticalizations. Were it always like this …

LAUTARO 7 – Personality. Match as a true champion. He scores, misses a penalty and returns even more hungry. A brace topped off by a beautiful second goal. Taurus, you are there but maybe let’s think about the penalties. (72 ‘ SATRIAN 6 – The Uruguayan is seen again after some time.)

December 12, 2021 (change December 12, 2021 | 22:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

Source link