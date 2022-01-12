Inter, 425 million bond Oaktree, Pik loan: very heavy interest

A 425 million operation for the new Inter bond . According to what is reported today The sun 24 hours, the Nerazzurri club has in fact defined the size of the issue to refinance the debt and is working with Goldman Sachs and Rothschild for the placement of the new bond which will therefore be worth 425 million. The objective is to refinance the bond maturing on 31 December 2022 in addition to a 50 million credit line provided by Goldman Sachs itself and Ubi Banca (now Intesa Sanpaolo).

According to the newspaper, despite the presence in Milan of the president Steven Zhang , the forecasts for a closure by the end of January could be extended. The operation would be aimed at Italian and foreign investors, including large international investors such as Blackrock and Pimco. As for the rating, currently the only public rating provided on the Inter bond is that of the international agency Fitch, which in recent weeks has downgraded the rating of the Inter Media and Communication bond to “B +” from “BB- “With a stable outlook.

At Inter, the financial situation is also linked to the 275 million loan guaranteed by the US fund Oaktree to Suning in recent months, of which at least 50 million was then paid into the coffers of the Nerazzurri club. As always reported today from Sole 24 Ore, some details emerged: it would in fact be a so-called Pik loan, that is “Payment in kind” maturing in 2024 and with interests exceeding 10 per cent. In this type of loan, interest is accumulated over time and payment takes place at the expiry of the 3 years: therefore, considering the 275 million euros of financing, the total sum rises first to 302.5 million, with 27.5 million of interest ( given the rate of 10%). Interest which is then recalculated starting from the overall figure, thus subsequently rising to 332.75 million and subsequently to 366.025 million. The effect, therefore, is to actually have much more expensive interests: in light of the pledge on the shares of the Nerazzurri club, if at the end of the three years the loan were not repaid by Suning, Oaktree would become the owner of Inter.