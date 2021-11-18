Inter, 5.5 million to Brozovic: “Marcelo through his agents has made it known that …”

These are decisive weeks regarding the future of Marcelo Brozovic. As it emerged, yesterday Inter met the player’s entourage for a fact-finding meeting and to make known the positions on the matter. There has been no mention of figures, but the intention of Marotta and Ausilio is clear: “Inter have never hidden their desire to keep the Croatian who, thanks to Spalletti’s intuition, has been transformed into a low playmaker in front of the defense, becoming immovable even with Conte and Inzaghi on the bench.