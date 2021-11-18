Sports

Inter, 5.5 million to Brozovic: “Marcelo through his agents has made it known that …”

Inter have never hidden their desire to keep the Croatian who, thanks to Spalletti’s intuition, has been transformed into a low playmaker in front of the defense

These are decisive weeks regarding the future of Marcelo Brozovic. As it emerged, yesterday Inter met the player’s entourage for a fact-finding meeting and to make known the positions on the matter. There has been no mention of figures, but the intention of Marotta and Ausilio is clear: “Inter have never hidden their desire to keep the Croatian who, thanks to Spalletti’s intuition, has been transformed into a low playmaker in front of the defense, becoming immovable even with Conte and Inzaghi on the bench.

Marotta and Ausilio, therefore, intend to present an offer for the extension of the contract which currently allows the nerazzurri number 77 to earn almost 4.5 million net per season. They are willing to bring him to the first tier or to guarantee him 5.5 million (more or less like Barella, Dzeko and Calhanoglu). Marcelo, through his representatives, explained that he will gladly listen to the proposal because he feels good in Milan, but dreams of a top player contract, perhaps over 7 million.“.

