Inter, a Calhanoglu like this had never been seen before: Marotta and Ausilio smile

Once again in the goal (the fourth in the league, the third in a row), once again decisive: Inter is enjoying the splendid moment of form of Hakan Calhanoglu. A purchase that is turning out to be more and more appropriate every day, even more so if you think that the Turkish player has arrived on a free transfer. For the Nerazzurri, as he writes Tuttosport, there was no better way to make up for Eriksen’s forced absence.

“Such a Calhanoglu had never been seen. And it is not a sentence just to say. In Venice, with the switchblade right that shot Romero, the Turkish scored the fourth goal of his championship, as many as he had scored in the entire last season at Milan. In support, he scored the third consecutive goal, as he had never succeeded between Italy and the Bundesliga. Raise your hand if you expected such an important impact from the Turkish player after Beppe Marotta and Piero Ausilio had decided to snatch him from the competition on a free transfer once what everyone knows to Christian Eriksen has happened. The Turkish, with Simone Inzaghi, however, has been able to reinvent himself, becoming an excellent mezzala in the five-man midfield, a role he has memorized thanks to his extraordinary flexibility.“.