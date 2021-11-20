“Inter? A disappointment. I did an incredible job. On Juventus …”

Conte’s words on Inter

“I didn’t think my Nerazzurri adventure could end. The two-year period with Inter culminated in the conquest of a Scudetto which I believe to be historic and whose extraordinary nature will only be better understood over time. In two years we have overthrown a sporting monarchy, that of Juventus. My staff and I have done an incredible job in just two years to get back to winning, breaking down the hegemony of Juve. An all-encompassing and very hard job, which evidently had left many toxins to dispose of and which was followed by the great disappointment due to the change of plans and perspectives that led to the separation “.

On Juventus

“Recreating the cycle of Juve was hard, because the opponents were the Milan of Ibrahimovic, Nesta and Thiago Silva, the Inter of the Triplete and the Naples of Cavani, Lavezzi and Hamsik, but the real masterpiece was the Scudetto with the Inter. If we hadn’t been there to interrupt the Juventus cycle, Juve would still be there. When you beat someone, you undermine their certainties and we did it “.

On Tottenham

“In my career I have always taken teams that came from difficult times, in which there was reconstruction: Juventus were out of the Cups, the National team had come out of the groups at the 2014 World Cup, Chelsea came from a tenth place, Inter did not he had been winning since 2010… I have never made comfortable choices, but this one from Tottenham is certainly the most difficult challenge and therefore also the most stimulating. Only the charm of the Premier could convince me to get back on track so soon. When President Levy first looked for me in June, I thanked him, but I didn’t feel like it, because I needed to pull the plug. But when he returned to office he convinced me by showing that he wanted me at all costs. There is a project and this was enough for me ”.