Inter, a winter of fire on the road to history: a scary calendar until February
Simone Inzaghi has rightly carried out a painstaking job as a firefighter up to now to extinguish the right enthusiasm that his Inter has aroused
The desire for a second star among the fans is a desire that is difficult to stop, but the Nerazzurri coach is well aware that the path to reach the 20th championship in Inter history is still long and tortuous. Just think of the matches that await his team when the championship resumes after the Christmas holidays.
In fact, from 6 January, the day of Bologna-Inter, to 15 February, the day of the first leg of the Champions League round of 16 against Liverpool, Inter will have to face a month and a half of fire. In the meantime, in fact, the Nerazzurri will have to play against Lazio, Juventus (Italian Super Cup), Atalanta, Empoli (Italian Cup), Venice, Milan and Naples. A frightening tour de force, which will put the team’s strength to the test and will give a definitive judgment on the group’s championship ambitions. A winter of fire for Inter on the road to history.
December 23, 2021 (change December 23, 2021 | 9:02 pm)
