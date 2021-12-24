Inter, a winter of fire on the road to history: a scary calendar until February

Simone Inzaghi has carried out a painstaking job as a firefighter up to now to extinguish the right enthusiasm that his Inter has aroused. The desire for a second star among the fans is a desire that is difficult to stop, but the Nerazzurri coach is well aware that the path to reach the 20th championship in Inter history is still long and tortuous. Just think of the matches that await his team when the championship resumes after the Christmas holidays.