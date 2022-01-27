Inter, accelerated for Caicedo: “And Marotta has already made it clear that he doesn’t want to …”

After the Gosens blow, who will undergo medical examinations today and then sign his contract, Inter now plans to close a second step. It is about Felipe Caicedo, the man designated to flesh out the offensive department. Corriere dello Sport writes: “Today there could be an acceleration for Caicedo. At the moment the situation is identical to that of a couple of days ago, therefore apparently stalled. Inter have made it clear that they do not want to pay more than 750 thousand euros for the recruitment of the Ecuadorian for the next 5 months. Genoa, however, guarantees him 2.5 million per season, that is to say that between now and 30 June he would be entitled to just over a million. that difference.