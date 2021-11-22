Inter, agreement found for Samir Handanovic’s heir: the details

L’Inter it is currently engaged on two distinct fronts. On the one hand the championship and the 2021/2022 season full of objectives, on the other the market for the 2022/2023 season which is already taking off. The Nerazzurri are recovering positions after positions in the league, and after last night’s great victory against Naples is less than four from the leaders, with a boost of confidence that will be essential to find the qualification for the round of 16 of Champions League, which is possible already tomorrow evening in case of victory against him Shakhtar Donetsk and the simultaneous victory of Real on Sheriff. In all this, Inter closed the speeches positively with Andre Onana, the next Nerazzurri goalkeeper, to be considered in all respects a new Milanese player.

Inter, the details of the Onana operation

According to what we read on Gazzetta dello Sport, after a long persuasion and an even longer evaluation, Beppe Marotta has placed the decisive blow. There Rosea from the deal for closed, with Andre Onana who will be the new Inter goalkeeper starting next season. The Cameroonian goalkeeper born in 1996 will be officially announced in February (he is expiring with the Dutch of theAjax and has no intention of renewing the contract), even if it will come to Milan only in June.

In the ideas of the leadership of the Biscione will be the perfect heir of Sami Handanovic, goalkeeper who literally made the history ofInter. He will earn € 3 million per season. The same Handanovic however, it has not yet decided its future. He could quit at the end of the season, or he could continue with an “alla Buffon“, As a hen for the young heir.

Inter, Onana and the disqualification of the goalkeeper

The story of Andre Onana it is particular and perhaps not many teams would have bet so strongly on this kind of profile. The goalkeeper was found positive for a doping control, for the substance furosemide, in October 2020. From an initial year of disqualification, then, the penalty was reduced to 9 months and the goalkeeper returned to the team a few weeks ago with L’Ajax.

However after this forced stop he lost the ranks of the owner, since the coach Ten Hag now he prefers the 38-year-old on a permanent basis Remko Pasveer.

Inter, the next market moves

The renewal of the Croatian will certainly be a fundamental point of the next Nerazzurri transfer market operations Marcelo Brozovic. Is Inzaghi that Marotta they push for a positive solution to the negotiation, and the same TO admitted that he expects to close everything as soon as possible also because, in the words: “Not many clubs would be willing to offer Brozovic what theInter“.

Subsequently the objectives are very clear: an external (Kostic is the chosen one), a median and a forward given the continuous muscular problems of Sanchez and the advanced age of Edin Dzeko.

