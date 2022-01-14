Inter alarm, two Top clubs on Inzaghi

Alarm at Inter for the future of Simone Inzaghi, already contacted by two European top clubs for some polls

Simone Inzaghi does not make you regret With you and bewitches Inter. But not only. Because the excellent performances of the Italian Champions, who have already won a trophy in the newborn 2022, are also paid attention to by the best European clubs, who think precisely of the former bomber for their benches.

Just the results in the international field of the last twelve months with Lazio And Inter, reports the ‘Corriere dello Sport’, are transforming Inzaghi into the technician of desires even abroad. Some surveys with the entourage of the technician would have been made by theAtletico Madrid, which could separate from Simeone to June 2023, and from Rangnick, current technician of the Manchester United, destined in a short time to become the manager of the reconstruction. At the moment, however, there would be nothing concrete.

READ ALSO >>> Juventus tries to make up for it on the market | Accelerated to beat Inter

Inter market, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United are on Inzaghi: contacts started

The current contract between Inzaghi and Inter expires in two years. At the moment there would have been no contacts for a possible renewal, the president Zhang and the Dg Marotta they want to get to the end of the season before proceeding with the extension. Inzaghi could sign up to 2025 with the doubling of his salary which now exceeds three million net per season.

READ ALSO >>> Inter and Milan transfer market, Luis Alberto breakthrough: it closes at 30 million

Inzaghi, for his part, is about to start an in-depth English language course because his desire is to become an international man. Manchester United and Atletico Madrid thus remain at the window. Marotta will therefore have to work in order not to lose his coach.