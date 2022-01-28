Inter, all done for Caicedo: figures and details. Today medical examinations and signature

Felipe Caicedo will become a new Inter player today: the Ecuadorian striker has already arrived in Milan, and just a few minutes ago he started the classic process of medical examinations that precede the signing of the contract. Thus satisfied the requests of Simone Inzaghi, who in a few hours obtains both the left winger (Gosens, made official in the late afternoon yesterday) and the “spare” attacker, elements considered fundamental for competing in the best of the numerous commitments that await the Nerazzurri in this second part of the season. The Caicedo operation, as written by Corriere of Sportwas definitively unlocked yesterday: “After Gosens came the white smoke for Caicedo, who will support the medical examinations in Milan today, and then sign his contract. Also yesterday evening, Genoa and the player found the right balance on what, improperly, could be called severance pay, given that the operation will only be temporary.“.

“Since the first polls, in fact, Inter had made it clear that the formula of the deal could only be that of a free loan and to make available to the Ecuadorian striker no more than 750 thousand euros, that is to say the amount saved by the Sensi’s transfer to Sampdoria, between now and the end of the season. However, Caicedo’s contract with the rossoblù club provides for a salary of 2.5 million. spring for a couple of days, the parties came to meet each other: the player gave up something and the Ligurian club added something, unlocking the impasse that had been created. Obviously satisfied Inzaghi, who will welcome an old player of his and who he will be able to face the next iron cycle with fewer worries “.