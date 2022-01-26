Inter, all done for Gosens: tomorrow the visits

The German winger expected in Milan will arrive on loan with a redemption obligation

Another great shot of market ofInter license plate Beppe Marotta. Now everything is done for the arrival fromAtalanta from Robin Gosenswhich according to reports The Gazzetta dello Sport by tomorrow he will be officially a Nerazzurri player. Simone Inzaghi so will the left winger who has been asking for a few weeks, a total transaction between 25 and 27 million euros including bonuses, the agreement between the clubs will be defined in detail today.

The German winger, expected in Milan for medical examinations by tomorrow, will arrive at Inter on loan with the right of redemption which will become mandatory upon the occurrence of certain conditions and will sign a contract until June 2026 for 3 million euros net, also here with the inclusion of yield bonuses. The redemption by the Nerazzurri, the pink newspaper still reports, should take place after 18 months, in June 2023.

Gosens, who has also been liked by Newcastle for a long time, has been out since the end of September due to an injury to the hamstring of the right thigh, with subsequent relapse that lengthened recovery times. His return to the field is expected shortly, but the injury does not stop Inter, who are also thinking ahead of next season.

The arrival of the German, however, may not be the last for the leaders, who are also looking for a striker: Caicedo can only arrive if Genoa accepts the loan formula (the rossoblù club has said it is available) and if the former Lazio striker agrees to a reduction in his salary given that the Nerazzurri do not intend to go beyond 800 thousand euros for five months of contract.

For the future, however, the name in the Nerazzurri’s sights for the role of center forward is that of Gianluca Scamacca, in June the assault on the Sassuolo jewel will start.



See also





inter

Inter, Gosens close: negotiation with Atalanta on details





