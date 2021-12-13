Inter, all the figures of the record: Inzaghi and the championship formula

The gap between goals scored and conceded is getting wider and wider. A window that opens and from which plenty of light enters the Inter house, after a summer in which everything seemed to have closed. Simone Inzaghi’s line-up travels quickly and sets the tone thanks to numbers that speak for themselves: +28 goal difference, with 43 goals scored and 15 conceded. Only Napoli have collected less (13 goals), but scoring “only” 34 times. With the others, distance was created: Atalanta and Milan have a goal difference of +17.

Attack and defense

–

2021 with Conte and Inzaghi has produced 98 goals in Serie A so far: Inter have two challenges, against Salernitana and Turin, to arrive in triple figures, breaking the club’s record of 99 goals scored in a calendar year. in 1950. All with an attack that finds solutions from anyone: emblematic of the goal by Alexis Sanchez, but also the crescendo of Dumfries and the danger of Barella. There are 14 goals scored in the last five league games. In this Serie A, the Nerazzurri have never run out of steam and only in three games – against Lazio, Juventus and Milan – have they finished with a goal. But in addition to the attack, as mentioned, there is the defense: the last ball collected by Handanovic in his own goal, with the exception of Real Madrid’s encore in the Champions League, is the one thrown by Mertens on 21 November. For Venice, Spezia, Rome and Cagliari there was nothing to do, despite the prolonged absence of De Vrij (who returned against the rossoblù). Inzaghi has two games to end the year as a winter champion: with these numbers, Inter has no limits.