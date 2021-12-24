Inter, all the numbers and records of a stunning 2021

With the success against Turin, the Nerazzurri crown a dream year marked by a string of personal bests

Inzaghi’s Inter goes beyond the primacy in the standings and the symbolic title of winter champion. The 1-0 trimmed against Turin in the last match of the year also serves to replenish (already) mind-boggling numbers, with related records that had held up for decades. First of all the offensive overwhelming power certified by the 49 goals scored in the first 19 championship days, a goal achieved in the last 60 years only by Atalanta in the 2019-2020 season. But the figure that best describes the solidity of Inzaghi’s ranks is that relating to the last six consecutive victories without conceding any goals, something the Nerazzurri have never achieved since 1979.

GOAL MACHINE – Only twice had Inter reached a similar milestone in the last 43 years: in 1989 with Trapattoni and in 1996 with Hodgson, but Inzaghi has raised the bar further. Accompanying Handanovic’s unbeaten run for over 550 ‘there is also the amazing scoring average of almost 3 goals per game (17 in all in the last six outings), a reflection of an offensive effectiveness that has so far allowed Inter to go scored for 38 consecutive days. In the history of Serie A only Juventus have done better on two occasions, in the 2013-14 season and in the 2016-17 season (with 43 and 44 games scored consecutively). The 104 goals signed in 2021 instead represent the fifth best score ever in a calendar year after Milan in 1949 (105), Turin in the two-year period 1947-48 (respectively at 111 and 114) and again Milan in 1950 (record absolute at an altitude of 120).

MEAZZA FACTOR – The victory over the grenade also gives Inzaghi his first success in the last match of the year after the five failed attempts on the Lazio bench (with which he collected two knockouts and three draws). At the same time, the Nerazzurri ended the year unbeaten within their friendly walls, with a record of 19 wins and 2 draws, confirming themselves as the team with the best home performance in the five main European leagues. In the history of Serie A, only Juventus in 2016 and Torino in 1948 did better (both reaching 20 home victories). Inter stops a step away from the record even in the count of the total victories obtained in a calendar year, which with the 1-0 at Toro rise to 32 (against the 33 snatched by Juve in 2016). It is difficult to ask for more from Inzaghi and Inter, especially after the last troubled summer, but the goal at the resumption of the championship (next January 6) is to continue running without taking your foot off the accelerator.

