Inter Alvarez has a release clause, Baccin on a mission for the coup!

That theInter is among the many admirers of the talent of River Plate, Julian Alvarez, it is no longer a mystery.

The Nerazzurri management, however, was frightened by a possible upward auction for the player’s card.

In the last few days though a release clause has sprung up in the player’s contract, one speaks of a figure between 20 and 25 million.

The River Plate, However hopes to be able to renew the player’s contract, raising or even eliminating the clause, at the moment, however, the player’s entourage is buying time.

The manager Dario Baccin he is already in South America, on Friday he will observe an outsider who could take the place of Perisic. Meantime has already set up a meeting with Alvarez’s agent.

Now it will be necessary to convince the player that Inter are the right choice for the future of his career, burning the competition.

Inter can boast about the negotiation with Alvarez two strong points: the first is the presence in the club of an Argentine football legend like Javier Zanetti. The according to is the presence in the squad of compatriots Lautaro Martinez and Correa, with whom Alvarez won the 2021 Copa America.

This season the striker scored 17 goals in 19 appearances.


