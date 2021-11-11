Inter and doubts about Sanchez: two clubs want him for January, but there is a problem | First page

The Raspadori option is increasingly alive for Inter who is trying to move on the market in the life of the January session with ideas and inventiveness. In order to make room for potential reinforcements, however, you will have to work at the same time also on the exits and the most important name of the outgoing players remains that of Alexis Sanchez, who is anything but happy with the scarce use and time allowed by Simone Inzaghi and is pondering his farewell.

TWO CLUBS WANT IT – Sanchez has long liked the Marseille where there is Jorge Sampaoli who has esteemed him since the time of the Chilean national team, but the French club has not yet taken steps to test the ground concretely. A move that, according to the Chilean media, have already done both Diego Pablo Simeone’s Atletico Madrid who is looking for a reinforcement in attack for January, but especially the Barcelona of the newcomer Xavi who is planning a revolution in attack that could also lead to the farewell of Luuk de Jong to make room for the Inter forward.

AN ECONOMIC PROBLEM – Concrete ideas, therefore, which meet the will of Sanchez and delInter who would gladly get rid of the second highest salary of the current staff. 7.5 million per year, which thanks to the growth decree it has benefited from since January 2020 are just under 10 gross. In fact, the farewell in January 2022 would not be a problem with regard to tax breaks (the same ones that instead prevented the farewell during the last winter transfer market), but for both Atletico Madrid and Barcelona, ​​both struggling with a budget that is not easy to manage, the problem of the high salary of the Chilean who will have to receive more than 10 million euros from the Nerazzurri by virtue of the 2023 expiry of his contract. Freeing him for free, therefore, would not be a problem for Inter (the cost of the card is zero in the budget), as long as the player renounces any severance pay.