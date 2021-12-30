Inter and Juve evaluate the postponement of the Italian Super Cup

Italian Super Cup postponement – According to what has been learned from Football and Finance, Inter And Juventus they would be considering the postponement of the Italian Super Cup final, a challenge scheduled for January 12 at the Giuseppe Meazza stadium in San Siro. The sale of tickets for the match is currently suspended due to the new restrictions on the capacity of the facilities sanctioned by the Government, but the clubs are considering going further.

The idea would thus be to postpone the meeting at the end of the football season, with the hope that the emergency has eased and that the capacity of the plants has returned to at least the previous level. When it was chosen to play at the San Siro they even thought about the possibility of filling the stadium to 100%, a level that was then stabilized at 75%.

Italian Super Cup postponement – The reasons for the move

Now, the Cabinet has established one new threshold at 50%, leading the two clubs to reflect on the opportunity to postpone the match. A decision linked – inevitably – also to the role of the sponsors, given that with half of the public present there would be a risk of having a subdued event from the point of view of show involvement and the various activations of the partners.

Not only. With half the audience to suffer would also be the takings for the challenge at the box office, with lost revenues that can be estimated up to at least 1.5 million euros less (considering the 75% capacity of the Meazza planned until yesterday).

Finally, not to mention the problems related to the sale of tickets, with the need to reposition the seats with the correct configuration to comply with the rules, and possibly reimburse buyers and then issue new tickets. All with little more than 10 days available before kick-off.