Inter and Juve evaluate the postponement of the Super Cup. But the League confirms the date

Scheduled for Wednesday 12 January, the Italian Super Cup between Inter and Juventus could be postponed a few months. According to what emerges from environments very close to the two clubs, in contact to decide what to do following the new measures to contain the pandemic that reduce the capacity of the stadiums, The Nerazzurri and Bianconeri would be considering the possibility of requesting the postponement of the match. Even if for now the League confirms the set date: “In the face of rumors that have appeared in the last few hours, the Lega Serie A confirms that the Supercoppa Frecciarossa match remains scheduled for January 12, 2022, unless otherwise decided by the League Council“reads the note.

Inter-Juve, that’s when you could play

The capacity at 50%, but not only: the delicate situation caused by the wave of the Omicron variant in Italy, with continuous records of new positives and the fear that it may steal important players, worries Inter and Juventus that, should they formalize their request to the Lega to postpone the challenge that will assign the first trophy of the season, they will have to wait until the beginning of next week. For the eventual recovery, the busy schedule does not leave much room for choice: it could be played between April and May, but a lot will also depend on the fate of Allegri and Inzaghi’s teams in the Italian Cup and, above all, in the Champions League.

