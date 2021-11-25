Inter and Juve, hope Atalanta and Milan: here’s who they can find in the second round | First page

Inter And Juventus they are in the round of 16 of the Champions League. The Nerazzurri, thanks to the success against Shakhtar and the defeat of the Sheriff against Real Madrid, join the Bianconeri in the group of teams that have already arithmetically armored the overcoming of the group stage: they can also add theAtalanta, which is played all out on the last day with Villarreal (8 December at Gewiss Stadium), and incredibly also the Milan, which with the victory at Atletico Madrid keeps the flame of hope alive (on the last day Pioli’s team must beat Liverpool and Porto-Atletico must end in a draw). However, it remains to be discovered whether the teams of Inzaghi and Allegri (and possibly that of Gasperini, that of Pioli can only aspire to second place) will enter the next phase as first or second in their respective groups: it can change a lot in economic terms, but especially for the quality of the opponent to meet.

PEP, KLOPP, LEWA AND RONALDO: WHAT DANGERS – In fact, in the circle of the already qualified there is an even smaller group of teams that have already secured the first place, an elite of big shots: there are the Bayern Monaco by Lewandowski and the Liverpool by Klopp, the only teams with full points after five days like theAjax of an unleashed Haller (already 9 goals so far). Best of all, even the Manchester City di Guardiola who with the success comeback on the PSG he took first place and relegated Mbappé, Messi and Neymar to second place. 12 points, two more than Cristiano Ronaldo’s United, first by virtue of the direct clash in favor with Villarreal who is chasing at -3. In addition to the Parisians, already certain of access to the second round as well as him Sporting, which with the success of Lisbon over Borussia Dortmund went to +3 with direct clashes in favor.

UNCERTAINTIES – On the other hand, uncertainties remain in the other groups: we said of Milan, who are playing second place with Porto and Atletico Madrid, and of Atalanta, while Inter have a direct clash with Real on the last day. Also to be defined who will start first between Chelsea (at Zenit’s house) and Juve (with Malmo in Turin), all in the balance in group G: from Lille to Wolfsburg, four teams enclosed in 4 points and in open fight (at last day Wolfsburg-Lille and Salzburg-Seville).

THE SITUATION GROUP BY GROUP

Group A: Manchester City 12 *, PSG 8

Group B: Liverpool 15 *, Porto 5, Milan 4, Atletico Madrid 4

Group C: Ajax 15 *, Sporting 9

Group D: Real Madrid 12, Inter 10

Group E: Bayern Munich 15 *, Barcelona 7, Benfica 5

Group F: Manchester United 10 *, Villarreal 7, Atalanta 6

Group G: Lille 8, Salzburg 7, Seville 6, Wolfsburg 5

Group H: Chelsea 12, Juventus 12

* qualified as before

