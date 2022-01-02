Sports

Inter and Juve want to move the Super Cup on January 12, tomorrow we decide: tussle with the League, here’s what’s happening | First page

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

Tomorrow, January 2, a decision will be made on the eventuality transfer of the Italian Super Cup scheduled for January 12 between Inter, who won the championship, and Juventus who won the Italian Cup last season. At 2 pm the Lega Council is scheduled to assess the situation: the two clubs would like to move it, the Lega is against. The vote of the directors will be decisive, among those present there should be Scaroni (Milan), Setti (Verona), Percassi (Atalanta) and Giulini (Cagliari).

THERE ARE NO DATES – The problem – not a small one – is finding a free date in which to play the Super Cup. There aren’t any, the calendars are tight and full of commitments. AND even if Juve and Inter were to leave the Champions League and therefore free themselves from commitments in the middle of the week, they would not be usable dates because they would compete with the cups on television. The possibility of playing on Wednesday or Thursday could open up, but not at night. And therefore it would make little sense. Furthermore, at that point one would have to deal with Mediaset, which having the rights would not agree with the ‘inconvenient’ timetable.

THE PREVIOUS – It is therefore difficult to find a new date for the Italian Super Cup. Especially thinking back to a few months ago, when he tried to try, unsuccessfully, to move the championship day scheduled on the eve of the world playoffs.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee20 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

bad news for Inzaghi on the derby

November 2, 2021

a month to convince Pioli

November 14, 2021

ATP Stockholm: An unloaded Jannik Sinner yields to Andy Murray in two sets

November 10, 2021

Patrick Head: “It’s hard not to be dragged along by Frank Williams” – Formula 1

November 30, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button